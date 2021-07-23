Asphalt laid as Petitcodiac causeway closure more than half over

Halfway through the six-month closure of the Petitcodiac River causeway, paving has started on the Moncton side of the new bridge.

Drone video recorded last week shows the Moncton approach to the bridge that approaches a portion of the causeway has been paved. Work continues on the Riverview side, where the causeway gates, now gone, once blocked the river.

Completion of the $61.6-million project required closing the causeway in April to traffic. The closure of one of two links between Riverview and Moncton has been scheduled to end Oct. 5. The paving prompted speculation the work may wrap up sooner.

"As it is right now, we're extremely confident that Oct. 5 will be the drop dead date for opening," Mike Pauley, the New Brunswick government's project manager for the bridge, said in an interview.

"But if there is opportunities to open earlier, we will certainly explore them and we will let people know in advance."

He said there's still grading work on the Riverview approach, more lights, guardrails, more paving work and signs to be installed before the bridge opens to traffic.

Ray Mullen has been watching progress on the new bridge from a bench behind Lakeview Tower in Riverview.

The construction work has been a frequent topic of discussion among residents, he said.

"I think everybody gets out there and watches right now," Mullen said. Residents watch, discussing what they're seeing and what construction workers are doing as the site changes.

"It's been fun watching."

Mike Pauley is the New Brunswick government's project manager for the bridge that will replace a portion of the Petitcodiac River causeway. (María José Burgos/CBC)

The causeway closure has meant most vehicle now use the Gunningsville Bridge, leading to more traffic than usual and adding some delays during peak times.

In 2018, the province estimated about 27,500 vehicles cross the causeway daily, while about 26,500 vehicles cross the Gunningsville Bridge.

Riverview Mayor Andrew LeBlanc said the town is anxiously anticipating the completion of the new bridge. Officials had worried about the impact of going from two down to one crossing.

"Fortunately, it doesn't seem to have had the impact that we were anticipating," LeBlanc said.

However, he said some businesses like restaurants have noticed a drop in customers.

"I've definitely seen an impact on clientele and reduced numbers and things like that, so I think it's been a good reminder for us that we need to support local," LeBlanc said.

For Mullen, completion will mean a faster way to get to medical appointments in Moncton.

"It'll be nice when it's all done," he said.

Ray Mullen has been watching progress on the new bridge from the yard behind his home at Lakeview Tower in Riverview. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Pauley said the province is still looking at how to connect trails in the area with the bridge. Moncton's Riverfront Trail ends near the West Main Street traffic circle, though will connect with the new bridge which has a wide sidewalk similar to the Gunningsville Bridge.

Pauley said trail users will be able to access a maintenance roadway that goes under the bridge on the Moncton side.

Isabelle LeBlanc, Moncton's director of communications, said in an email the city and province are discussing ways to potentially bring a trail west of the bridge toward Salisbury Road.

Pauley also said a boat ramp has been completed on the Moncton side for use by emergency responders.