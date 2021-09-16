New Petitcodiac River bridge to open this afternoon

The sign outside Fen Mabey's auto shop in Riverview has counted down to this day.

The new bridge replacing a portion of the causeway between Moncton and Riverview will open this afternoon.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. with speeches by mayors of the two communities as well as New Brunswick Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jill Green.

Traffic is expected to start flowing over the 240-metre steel girder bridge around 3 p.m., department spokesperson Mark Taylor said.

"It's going to be good for a lot of people, they've been anxious to get there," Mabey said in an interview Thursday.

Fen Mabey erected the sign, shown Thursday, counting down the days until the new bridge opens. (Shane Magee/CBC)

He said the sign seemed to be a welcome sight for those in traffic along Coverdale Road near the only other crossing between the communities.

"It became quite a thing for a lot of people, it surprised me," he said.

The bridge opening will mark the conclusion of a decades-long push to restore tidal flow to the river choked by construction of the causeway in the 1960s. Silt began filling the river and fish stocks quickly declined.

"This was our environmental catastrophe that we had to change," Ronald Babin told CBC earlier this year.

In 1999, Babin helped found the Petitcodiac Riverkeeper group, which demanded steps to restore the river's ecosystem, including upgrades to the nearby wastewater treatment plant.

Years of contentious debate about whether to make changes to the causeway followed, including in the court system.

In 2007, the provincial Liberal government announced plans to restore the river and build a bridge. The causeway gates were opened in 2010 to cheers and protests.

The province financially compensated waterfront property owners along the artificial lake created by the causeway. It also spent $1.3 million to buy four homes along the river that were at risk of flooding.

Work began on the bridge in 2017 and it was expected to be complete in fall 2020.

The Progressive Conservatives delayed completion of the bridge by a year in 2019 to spread the cost out over more time.

Construction of the Petitcodiac River causeway underway on Oct. 6, 1966. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick/Submitted)

The causeway was closed to traffic to allow for completion of the bridge approaches, removal of a temporary roadway around the construction site and realignment of the river channel under the bridge.

In 2018, the province estimated about 27,500 vehicles crossed the causeway daily, while about 26,500 vehicles crossed the Gunningsville Bridge. The closure began April 5 of this year and was scheduled to last until Oct. 5.

The total cost was about $121 million, with the bridge itself costing $61.6 million.

The name of the bridge has yet to be announced.