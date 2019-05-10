Province delays Petitcodiac River bridge because of 'financial pressures'

The provincial government has delayed completion of a bridge replacing the Petitcodiac River causeway by a year, citing "financial pressures."

The $61.6-million project to replace the causeway connecting Riverview and Moncton began in 2017 and was expected to be complete in fall 2020.

Work on the bridge appeared to have been halted for months over the winter and spring, and the province wouldn't provide information about why when CBC News asked last week.

Bill Oliver, the transportation minister, said in a news release Friday that the Progressive Conservative government that took office in the fall has taken steps to return to a surplus.

"Part of these decisions involved taking a more responsible approach to this project, which has resulted in an adjusted timeline," Oliver stated.

The province is spending $34.6 million, and the federal government committed $27 million for the new 240-metre steel girder bridge and river channel realignment.

Construction work had been divided up into several contracts. The bridge's support piers and steel beams have already been installed.

The next phase involves building the road deck. A $6.9 million contract was awarded May 1 to Fundy Contractors Ltd., according to the province's tendering website. The work is expected to start in early summer.

The gates on the Petitcodiac River causeway were opened in 2010 as part of a river restoration effort that includes the new bridge. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Completing the bridge will require closing the causeway, a road link between Moncton and Riverview used by about 27,000 vehicles daily.

That was expected to occur next year between June 2020 and November 2020, but the province has now pushed the work back a year.

The town has predicted traffic headaches as more vehicles use the Gunningsville Bridge to reach Moncton.

Riverview and the province spent $1.9 million last year to reconfigure the intersection of Route 114 and Gunningsville Boulevard to handle the added traffic. About 42,000 vehicles already go through the intersection daily.

Years-long project

Construction of the causeway, which gated the tidal river, led to a variety of environmental problems and the buildup of silt that narrowed the river.

A river restoration project began in 2008 and the causeway gates were opened in 2010, so water and fish could move on both sides.