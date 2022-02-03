'Sidewalk to nowhere' on new Petitcodiac bridge frustrates people on foot

Jeremy Quiring's daily walk to work in Riverview is smooth, but the commute home across the Petitcodiac River to Moncton is a different story.

That's when the protected sidewalk on the bridge turns into the gravel shoulder of a four-lane road that leads into a busy traffic circle.

"It just kind of drops off into a no man's land," Quiring said.

The new link between Moncton and Riverview opened in September after a decades-long effort to restore the tidal flow once blocked by the former causeway. Its completion was welcomed by commuters, who faced backed-up traffic on the Gunningsville Bridge during construction.

The bridge, which remains nameless , also came with a protected sidewalk across the river. In Riverview, a plowed path connects the bridge to town sidewalks on Coverdale Road. But for Moncton-bound pedestrians, it's currently a sidewalk to nowhere.

Quiring, who walks across the bridge twice daily, said he's resorted to taking a detour over snowbanks and across railroad tracks to avoid sharing the road with heavy traffic. He also sports a bright yellow reflective outfit to be visible to vehicles.

"It puts you into some near-miss traffic situations potentially and it's just kind of confusing for me," he told Information Morning Moncton.

Upgrades planned

The City of Moncton plans to make the walking route for pedestrians safer. It committed $90,000 to extending the sidewalk around the traffic circle to connect with the Riverfront Trail, which runs along West Main Street to downtown.

But walkers will have to wait until next year at the earliest before the pedestrian connection is built.

Isabelle LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the city, said some environmental impact assessments and permits still need to be completed.

"We're dealing with wetlands here, so it's always a bit more complicated and a bit more tedious in making sure that everything is lined up and everything is done perfectly so we can project the environment," she said.

Once the upgrade is finished, pedestrians will be able to veer to the right before the traffic circle to connect to the Riverfront Trail system.

The goal is to start construction in late 2022 if all goes as expected.

The plan to upgrade the Moncton side is welcome news to walkers.

Quiring, who works as a guidance counsellor at Riverview Middle School, said his family has one vehicle so he chooses to walk. He said there might not be awareness of the number of regular commuters who use the bridge on foot.

"With those who have the option to walk or need to walk, I don't think there's a lot of people that would speak up for that in the planning committee," he said. "So I think it got neglected because we don't think about it."