Nominees have been announced for the Acadian arts prizes known as Les Éloizes.

Every two years, the awards recognize artists in a wide range of disciplines from across the Atlantic provinces, as well as the people and groups who support them.

This year, the awards gala will be held in the smallest host community ever — Petit-Rocher.

"We're going to make that village of 2,000 people shine," said Carmen Gibbs, who has been producing the awards show since 2001.

Gibbs said the Éloizes gala is the only event of its kind in Canada. There are 12 prize categories ranging from literature to circus arts.

"It's not always easy to be unique, but we love to be unique," she said. "It is so much more artistic because we use all different forms of art and combine them together."

Producer Carmen Gibbs says she hopes hosting Les Eloizes will leave a cultural legacy for the village of Petit-Rocher. (Radio-Canada)

Gibbs, the executive director of the Acadian association of professional artists of New Brunswick, said Les Éloizes move around a lot, and organizers always try to give themselves a new challenge.

This time they wanted to try putting on the show in a small community, so they approached Petit-Rocher, a coastal village northwest of Bathurst.

People there were pleased, said Gibbs, and hadn't thought they had a shot at the event.

She expects the tiny locale will present more advantages than difficulties. The event instills cultural pride and motivates many residents to get involved.

"It has a much bigger impact in that community than if we would always do it, for example, in Moncton," Gibbs said.

The main event will happen in the local arena, but the interior will be completely transformed for the show.

Preliminary events begin April 29 and the gala is planned for May 2.

This year it will pay special tribute to Moncton dancer and choreographer Chantal Cadieux. Cadieux founded DansEncorps, the first francophone dance company in New Brunswick, and the Atlantic Dance Festival.

Radio-Canada will broadcast the show live across the country.

This year's nominees

Artists of the year in media arts:

Gracia Couturier, screenwriting, Conséquences.

Aube Giroux, directing and screenwriting, Modified.

Patricia Léger, screenwriting, À la valdrague.

Artists of the year in visual arts:

Herménégilde Chiasson, exhibition Depuis 50 ans.

Yvon Gallant, Portraits series.

André Lapointe, installation Petite topographie gaspésienne : Tlapataqanji'jg.

Artists of the year in dance / circus arts:

Stéphanie Bélanger, artistic direction and stage direction, Le fil d'Ariane.

Julie Duguay, artistic direction and performance, Horizon vertical.

Jolianne Li, performance, Zooocahedron.

Artists of the year in literature:

Daniel H. Dugas and Valérie LeBlanc, poetry, Everglades.

Jonathan Roy, poetry, Savèches à fragmentation.

Réjean Roy, illustration. B pour Bayou.

Artists of the year in music:

Isabelle Cyr, album, Brûle sur mes lèvres.

Simon Daniel, album, Nightcrawler.

Pierre Guitard, album, Tuer la bête jusqu'à dimanche .

Artists of the year in theater:

Marcia Babineau, stage direction, Winslow.

Marc-André Charron, stage and creative direction, Overlap.

Christian Essiambre, performance and co-writing, Triptyque acadien.

Acadian artists from Quebec:

Geneviève D'Ortun, conception, composition and sound direction Horizon vertical.

Bruno Gagnon, performance, Horizon vertical and co-creation and performance, Déplacer les idées.

André-Carl Vachon, youth novel Raconte-moi la déportation des Acadiens.

Artists who show outside the region:

Aube Giroux, directing and screenwriting Modifié.

Suzie LeBlanc, performance Nicandro e Fileno and Mouvance, musical direction L'Italie baroque au féminin.

Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, Canada, Australia, United States and Europe tour.

Emerging artist of the year:

Roland Daigle, writing and illustration, Alerte à Richibouctou.

Céleste Godin, author and dramatist, Overlap, Cabaret Factum, and Confessions acadiennes.

Xavier Gould, body of work for queerer l'Acadie.

Event / show of the year:

The Rock opera Viens avec moi, Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire.

Mouvance, Suzie and Jérôme Blais.

Tombées dans les interstices, Elise Anne LaPlante.

Support for artistic production:

Ancrages, for all the activities of the journal for two years.

Joanne LeBlanc-Skyrie, for her work in promoting and broadcasting the arts.

Réjean Poirier, for his work producing the Musique Saint-Joachim et le Choeur Louisbourg concert series.

Support for the arts: