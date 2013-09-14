Fishermen discover body in Chaleur Bay
Local fishermen in Petit-Rocher-Nord found a body in Chaleur Bay around 7:48 a.m. on Saturday, according to New Brunswick RCMP.
Autopsy will be performed to determine identity, cause of death
Local fishermen in Petit-Rocher-Nord, N.B., found a body in Chaleur Bay around 7:48 a.m. on Saturday, says Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, media relations officer for the RCMP in New Brunswick.
The Petit-Rocher fire department brought the body to shore in a boat.
An autopsy will be performed to determine identity, Rogers-Marsh said. A date for the autopsy has not been set.
The gender and age of the person have not been confirmed.
With files from Melissa Friedman
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.