Fishermen discover body in Chaleur Bay

Local fishermen in Petit-Rocher-Nord, N.B., found a body in Chaleur Bay around 7:48 a.m. on Saturday, says Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, media relations officer for the RCMP in New Brunswick.

The Petit-Rocher fire department brought the body to shore in a boat.

An autopsy will be performed to determine identity, Rogers-Marsh said. A date for the autopsy has not been set.

The gender and age of the person have not been confirmed.