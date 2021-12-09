Police investigate homicide in Petit-Cap

Police in southeastern New Brunswick are asking for the public's help as they investigate a homicide in the village of Petit-Cap.

RCMP in Shediac say officers were dispatched to investigate a break-in at a residence on Route 950 on Wednesday morning just before 1 a.m.

Inside the residence, they found the body of 55-year-old Nicholas Trenholm.

RCMP believe two men were involved in the man's death but fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators did not provide descriptions of the suspects.

Police are looking for anyone who may have video footage or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area late Tuesday night.