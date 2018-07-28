Call centre pigeon captures hearts of Saint John couple

Pigeons are some of the most hated birds on the planet.

In New Brunswick, they're officially classified as "nuisance wildlife" — or to use a more popular term, "rats with wings." People shoot at them, poison them and dose them with birth control to limit their numbers. In many cities, simply feeding them is a finable offence.

But a Saint John couple who rescued a pigeon from a call centre parking lot say the birds are unfairly crapped on — and have defied the haters by adopting it as a pet.

The bedroom closet is one of Skittles's favourite places to nest, Fisher said. (Julia Wright / CBC)

While not totally unheard of in Saint John, pigeon ownership is still weird enough that "nobody ever believes us," said Nicole Fisher, 24, who also owns a parrot, a cockatiel, three cats and a ball python with fiancé Devin Wiseman, 22.

"You have to bring out the phone and show pictures," Fisher said.

Fisher and Wiseman say the bird's trashy reputation is unfounded — and their pigeon, named Skittles, is smarter and cleaner than many pets.

But, as the couple have also learned, owning a pigeon isn't always a walk in the park.

A Saint John couple who rescued a pigeon from a call centre parking lot say the birds are unfairly crapped on — and have defied the haters by adopting it as a pet. 0:33

Call centre pigeon

Like many Saint John love stories, Fisher's relationship with Skittles started in a call centre.

Fisher was working at Nordia on Prince Edward Street, when a co-worker told her there was a baby bird in trouble in the underground parking lot.

Skittles, shortly after he was found clinging to life in the parking garage, still featherless and not exactly robust. (Submitted)

"He was only a couple of days old," Fisher said. It was a cold day in November, and "he didn't have much feathers. He was all fluff … ice cold and laying on the floor."

When she called animal control, she was advised to let nature take its course.

"They said to leave him, let him die," Fisher said. "I couldn't do that."

The entrance to the underground parking garage where Fisher first encountered the then-troubled pigeon. (Google Street View)

She took home the tiny bird and warmed him up, hand-feeding him every three hours with parrot formula until he regained his strength.

"There was still fight in him. He deserved a chance to live," Fisher said. "He fought through, and now we're here."

Animal control officers advised Fisher to let nature take its course when she found the baby pigeon in bad shape in a call centre parking lot. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Now seven months old, Skittles subsists on a diet of birdseed, enriched with special treats of Honey Nut Cheerios.

He feels like "part of the family — like the child we don't have," Wiseman said.

Skittles enjoying a bowl of birdseed. For a special treat, he likes Honey Nut Cheerios. (Julia Wright / CBC)

OK, but what about the poop?

Pigeon droppings are a seriously unpleasant substance — as anyone who's been hit with the stuff knows.

Nor are the birds delicate when it comes to the call of nature. A well-fed pigeon deposits 25 pounds of droppings a year, which can, in rare cases, carry deadly fungal diseases.

To deal with the poop issue, Fisher and Wiseman measured Skittles for a custom-made diaper they change three or four times a day.

"It's kind of like overalls for him," Fisher said. "It has Velcro on the back that you take off, then there's a panty liner in there. You just change the panty liner."

The custom-made, zebra-print bird diaper, pictured, was specially tailored to Skittles' measurements by an online retailer specialising in such bird garments, Wiseman said. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The diaper came with a leash that allows Fisher and Wiseman to walk Skittles outside.

Not that the bird is likely to make a break for it.

"I'm pretty sure I could walk him around on the streets and he would stay on my shoulder the entire time," Wiseman said.

Pest, or pet?

It takes a special sort of love to share a modest apartment with a pigeon (and six other pets.)

Skittles regularly joins the couple in the bathroom, playing in the faucet while they brush their teeth, and perching on their heads and shoulders while they shower.

He sleeps with Wiseman and snuggles into his beard.

They regularly take him on car rides to play outside and enjoy fresh air.

Skittles likes to hang out in the bathroom, especially when running water is involved. (Julia Wright / CBC)

But while they love Skittles, Wiseman said, they wonder if he might not do better in a home with fewer pets.

Skittles views the other birds in the house as competition and tends to scrap with Lemon, the cockatiel. He's also more strongly bonded to Wiseman than Fisher and will peck at Nicole's hand when she tries to snuggle her fiancé.

"Devin is owned by the pigeon," Nicole said. "The pigeon gets jealous, then I get jealous."

They would eventually consider re-homing Skittles to the right person, they said — ideally "someone who stays home a lot. He does require a lot of companionship."

Birds of a feature: Skittles hangs out with Ollie, the green Quaker parrot. While they mostly get along, Wiseman said, the pigeon sometimes sees the other birds in the house as competition. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Releasing him into the wild, Wiseman said, isn't an option.

"He's very much domesticated and isn't used to foraging for food or finding a place to sleep without danger," he said.

If no suitable pigeon fancier comes forward, Skittles will remain part of the family after the couple get married in August.

"They're not as bad, as dumb as people think they are," Wiseman said. "Especially not as dirty. They're amazing pets … a lot like a dog or a cat.

"They will love you — you just have to find the right person for it."