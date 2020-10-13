Horizon Health cuts seven beds at Perth-Andover hospital

Horizon Health is cutting about a third of the beds at Hôtel-Dieu of St. Joseph Hospital in Perth-Andover because of a nursing shortage.

Horizon announced Tuesday it would be cutting seven medical beds out of the 22 inpatient beds in Perth-Andover after two weeks of consultation with staff and physicians looking into a fix for staffing problems.

"The situation would certainly have worsened without this immediate intervention," Geri Geldart, Horizon's vice-president, clinical services, said in a news release.

The hospital serves about 12,000 people in Perth-Andover, Tobique First Nation and surrounding communities.

Horizon's news release said the emergency department will remain open 24 hours a day seven days a week and palliative care services will continue.

Because of the bed cuts, there may be situations where patients will need to be transferred to the Upper River Valley Hospital.

CBC News tried to find out more from Horizon Health, including whether the cuts are permanent, but has not heard back.