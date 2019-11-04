Perth-Andover rest stop offers gas, Tim Hortons — and a big, old hearse up for sale

Jeff Robinson's unusual set of wheels has been the talk of the town.

Robinson has been parking his big, black hearse in front of the Shell gas station in Perth-Andover for weeks now with a For Sale sign.

"When I first drove it, it freaked me out a little bit. … It almost felt like a hand might reach out and tap me on the shoulder."

Although some say it would be insensitive to sell or drive a hearse in the same community where it once transported the dead, Robinson is hoping someone will drive by the parked 1996 Cadillac Brougham and decide they just have to have it.

For the asking price of $4,000, it could be a deal.

Robinson owns Second Look Auto in Perth-Andover. And over the past 25 years, he's bought and sold everything from sports cars to four-wheel-drive pickup trucks. Now he's added an old hearse to the list.

A different kind of ride

He has received a lot of attention from locals and people passing through the tiny village, almost 200 kilometres northwest of Fredericton. People even stop to take photos and share personal remarks, Robinson said.

Some old hearses have been turned into trucks and RVs. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

"A normal comment is, 'I expect to ride in one, but not yet, like, maybe my last ride. But I don't want to hurry the process,'" he said.

And kids love it — especially decorated in orange balloons and streamers on Halloween.

"It's the talk of the town," he said. It has all the typical features of a hearse: a roller floor, blue velvet curtains and a rear door. And it has only 58,000 kilometres on it.

A hearse is a vehicle for a specific purpose. I don't really see it as being used as a personal or pleasure vehicle. - Jim Bishop, owner of Bishop's Funeral Home

Over the years, Robinson has heard of some people turning old hearses into campers or trucks.

"I would have a hard time camping and sleeping in the back. That would freak me out a bit," he said.

Despite all the picture-taking, some people say that selling the dignified Cadillac Brougham is disrespectful and "in poor taste."

"Someone's loved one rode around in that," said Barb White, whose family owned a funeral home.

White spotted the hearse parked off the Trans-Canada Highway with a bunch of old cars this past summer and recognized it right away.

'Poor respect'

She and her husband Wayne used the same hearse for White's Funeral Home Ltd., a business the family sold a few years ago. White remembers the vehicle was always a bit "top heavy on turns."

She finds it upsetting when people repurpose hearses into trucks or RVs.

On the back of the vehicle, a sticker that reads, 'Keep calm and drive a hearse' was added by a previous owner. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

"There are enough vans and station wagons out there that you don't need a hearse to do that," she said.

"Just very poor respect."

If a local funeral home is going out of business, she said, the hearse shouldn't be sold in the same village as the local business.

"Get it out of town."

'A hearse is a hearse'

Jim Bishop, owner of Bishop's Funeral Home in Fredericton, agreed.

"A hearse is a vehicle for a specific purpose. I don't really see it as being used as a personal or pleasure vehicle," he said.

"A hearse is a hearse. You can't really remodel it to be something else."

Jim Bishop, owner of Bishop's Funeral Home in Fredericton, thinks a hearse shouldn't be used as a personal vehicle. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

He said it would be particularly difficult in a smaller town or city, because people can associate the vehicle with the death of a loved one.

In the Fredericton area, for instance, his funeral home uses black hearses. York Funeral Home uses silver hearses and McAdam's Funeral Home has white ones.

"People would know which funeral home it came from," he said. "I don't want people knowing that."

A pricey ride

Bishop said there aren't many hearse distributors across Canada and only so many hearses are made each year. His company leases its hearses from an Ontario distributor for about $2,000 a month.

Because hearses aren't used often, the vehicles are often in good shape.

"Hearses don't get a lot of mileage on them," Bishop said. "They drive to the funeral home and the odd cemetery."

And the style of hearse doesn't change very often either.

This is the first time used car salesman Robinson has tried to sell a hearse.

"A 10-year-old hearse wouldn't look any different from ones purchased now," he said.

Once a lease is up, the distributor will take the hearse back and sell it at a lower price to a smaller funeral home elsewhere. A new hearse typically costs about $145,000.

Finding the right buyer

Robinson's sister-in-law, Norma Robinson, president of the New Brunswick Council of Hospital Unions CUPE 1252, purchased the hearse in 2014 off Kijiji.

She used the vehicle as a prop for protests against government for various campaigns, including on calling for more ambulances across the province.

This past spring, she figured someone else could get better use out of it, so she asked Robinson to sell it.

Although there has been a lot of interest in the vehicle, there hasn't been a buyer yet.

"The majority of people wouldn't buy it and drive it through town."

While some people might not appreciate the hearse being on display on the highway, Robinson is trying to embrace the idea.

In fact, if the hearse doesn't sell, he's thinking about using it as a service vehicle for his personal business.

"It'll get attention, that's for sure."