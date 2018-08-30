Moncton man gets 5 years in prison for stabbing death of Rodney Perry

Jesse James Perry-Belliveau of Moncton was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Rodney Perry last year.

Perry, 47, was found stabbed behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a utility pole shortly after RCMP responded to a complaint of a fight on nearby Elmwood Drive. He died later on Jan. 24, 2017.

"I hate myself for carrying a knife that day," Perry-Belliveau said in a letter to the victim's family that was read in court. "I hope you can get through this and find some peace."

The Crown and the defence jointly recommended the five-year sentence, with 28½ months credit for time served.

Six victim impact statements provided to the court were not read aloud, but Crown prosecutor Maurice Blanchard said they showed how the crime "impacted many people, and impacted them greatly."

Linked by a woman

In total, Perry-Belliveau will serve 31½ months, or almost three years.

Court heard that Perry-Belliveau and Perry did not know each other. Perry had been in a long relationship with a woman, but they broke up sometime before the stabbing.

The woman was then seeing Perry-Belliveau, and Perry had a history of stalking her, Blanchard said.

At the time of the encounter, Perry-Belliveau was living at the Elmwood Motel, where video cameras captured Perry examining a car and watching the motel parking lot.

Meant to intimidate

When Perry-Bellieveau and the woman left the motel, Perry got out of his car and the two men exchanged words.

Perry-Belliveau, who said he carried a knife because the motel was a rough place, told police he just wanted to "intimidate Perry and make him run away," Blanchard said.

According to the video records, Perry-Belliveau wielded a butcher knife with a blade eight to 10 inches long, or about 20 to 25 centimetres.

The whole encounter lasted less than a minute. Perry-Belliveau did not think he'd fatally wounded Perry, said defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux.

Knife an aggravating factor

Perry was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Justice David Smith of the Court of Queen's Bench said the most aggravating factor was the use of the weapon to intimidate Perry.

Smith said the mitigating factors are the "apparent remorse, acknowledgement of wrongdoing, guilty plea, and prospects for rehabilitation after prison."

Perry-Belliveau was originally charged with second-degree murder and was set to go on trial before a judge and jury in September. Instead, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter during a court appearance July 31.

Manslaughter is a homicide committed without the intention to cause death.

Perry-Belliveau​ ​​has been in custody since Jan. 27 last year, when he was arrested without incident in Memramcook on a Canada-wide warrant.