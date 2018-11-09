Government stalling, politics put Playhouse project at risk, supporters say

A plan to build a new performing arts centre on the current site of the Fredericton Playhouse has fallen behind schedule, and its backers blame stalling by the federal and provincial governments.

Both the City of Fredericton and the Playhouse board of directors hoped construction would be underway by now.

But they're still waiting for the other levels of government to help with financing.

"We're asking the province, why the province hasn't stepped up," Greg MacFarlane, vice-president of the board, said in an interview. "Why hasn't the federal government stepped up?"

The city, which approved the new building last January, has put up $14 million for the project, which is expected to cost about $45 million.

The city has identified the performing arts centre as a priority for funding from other levels of government.

"We're at risk of losing that building the longer we wait," MacFarlane said.

High hopes with new government

Greg MacFarlane, vice-president of board of directors at the Fredericton Playhouse, asks why the federal and government have not committed money to the project yet. (CBC)

MacFarlane said other cities in New Brunswick have received money. Moncton, for instance, got a combined $40 million from the province and feds for its new Avenir Centre.

Fredericton isn't getting the attention it deserves, he said.

"The city is clearly behind the project, the community wants it to happen."

I find it unfortunate when politicians work to an election cycle. We don't need to wait for an election. - Coun . Kate Rogers

Coun. Kate Rogers, whose ward is where the new performing arts centre would be located, said the project has been identified as a priority in her two terms on council.

Now, she said, there's a sense of urgency to the project, so it's time government stopped stalling on whether there will be money for it.

"When we speak with them, there seems to be a relative openness, there hasn't been the commitment," she said.

"Our frustration is that we're a very responsible municipality, we're very financially sound … we make very good decisions on behalf of our taxpayers and we've made a case for this project."

Rogers said she's hopeful New Brunswick's new government, which was sworn in on Friday, will help, especially since a new Playhouse will be an economic driver in New Brunswick's capital.

Possible election issue

Coun. Kate Rogers says the Performing Arts Centre shouldn't be a federal election issue. (Gary Moore/CBC)

She said one in four residents in Fredericton attends the Playhouse every year, and if it goes away, it will be a huge loss to the community.

"I think the outcry from Frederictonians is going to be so significant that the province and the feds are no longer going to be able to turn a deaf ear to this project," Rogers said.

She said Fredericton MP Matt DeCourcey has spoken with city councillors and said he's waiting for the province to show its commitment.

But that's wasting time, and a federal funding announcement shouldn't await a decision by the province, Rogers said.

Supporters of Fredericton's new performing arts centre are reviving efforts to get it built. City councillor Kate Rogers, and VP of the Playhouse board of directors Greg McFarlane explain where things stand with the funding and plans for the new centre. 15:02

"The province doesn't need to be onside for Matt to identify his support for this."

Rogers is also worried DeCourcey is waiting for the next federal election campaign to announce funding.

She said the new performing arts centre is not an election issue, but a community issue for residents.

"I find it unfortunate when politicians work to an election cycle," she said. "We don't need to wait for an election."

CBC News has asked Matt DeCourcey for an interview.