New course at UNB focuses on performance anxiety
'You have the thoughts that run through your head that tell you you shouldn't be there'
A new course at the University of New Brunswick is aiming to help people overcome performance anxiety.
The course, called Understanding Performance Anxiety, is taught through UNB's College of Extended Learning and open to anyone.
Mark Kleyn, a professional violist and conservatory co-ordinator at UNB, teaches the course. He said performance anxiety might cause some people to quit music or move into less competitive versions of music.
"You have a lot of people who go through music school and then they get burnt out and they just do it casually and it almost takes them awhile to come back to it," Kleyn said.
The class will involve a combination of lectures and practical instruction.
"A lot of it is understanding what is going on in your brain while this [anxiety] is happening, and what's going on in your body, and how to sort of target things and also to target problems that happen when you're performing."
Increased heart rate, shortness of breath, sweaty palms and shaky hands are all physical symptoms of performance anxiety, but there are mental symptoms, too.
"You have the thoughts that run through your head that tell you you shouldn't be there and that you're not ready and people don't like it," he said.
Kleyn is no stranger to performance anxiety. He struggled with it when he started music school as an undergraduate.
"I was really surprised at how nervous I was getting when I was in front of people."
Kleyn said up to 50 per cent of professional orchestra performers and about 60 per cent of people pursuing a music degree experience performance anxiety.
"The older you get, the more invested you are in the activity and it becomes more attached to your identity … so you see the anxiety spike once people start going to music school and start doing it professionally."
Even though the course is designed for musicians, he said others could benefit.
The classes will be each Monday evening starting this week. The last class is April 1.
With files from Shift
