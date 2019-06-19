No peregrine falcon chicks at Hopewell Rocks for 1st time, say staff

Peregrine falcons at Hopewell Rocks have failed to produce any viable young this year for the first time, and theirs isn't the only empty nest across New Brunswick, according to the manager of interpretive services.

Paul Gaudet says a biologist with the Department of Natural Resources told him six of the seven other nests he's aware of are also inactive.

"This is the second time in 20 years that this type of thing has happened [in the province] and it's certainly the first time for us," said Gaudet.

Experts suspect the unusually cold, wet May is to blame. Adult peregrines were simply unable to protect their eggs and keep them warm.

Gaudet said staff at the popular tourist attraction at Hopewell Cape, along the Bay of Fundy, are "dismayed." They posted about the grim news on their Facebook page Tuesday night "with heavy hearts."

The birds have been nesting at the provincial park for about a decade and it's always an exciting time of year for staff who watch for them and point them out to guests, said Gaudet.

Fascinating birds

"Everybody's quite fascinated with the bird that's, you know, pretty much the fastest living thing on earth and can dive at about 400 kilometres an hour."

Peregrine falcons have "incomparable flight skills," he said, describing them as an "aerial ballet."

Watching the male hunt for smaller birds and then transfer the prey to the female mid-air is particularly captivating, said Gaudet. The female turns upside down, takes the prey in her talons and then flies back to the nest to feed.

"I mean, that's pretty fascinating stuff to watch."

Peregrine falcons have been nesting at Hopewell Rocks every year for about a decade. These are two of the chicks hatched in 2015. (Hopwell Rocks/Facebook)

Staff and tourists alike also delight in spectacles from one of the high lookouts, said Gaudet. Oftentimes one of the falcons will swoop in on a draft and "just hang in the air.

"Then just like a jet fighter coming in to join in a formation, the other one would swoop in and they'd both be right there, just floating in the air like 10 feet away right at eye level with the wind blowing — it's just amazing."

Staff knew where the birds were nesting this year and saw them flying in and out but didn't see any signs of eggs. So they lowered a camera into the nest when the birds were gone and discovered the nest was empty.

Although some chicks have died at the site over the years, this is the first time a nest has been completely inactive, said Gaudet.

"We don't want it to happen again, but we have no control over it. That's good ol' Mother Nature."

In the meantime, staff are urging New Brunswickers to keep their eyes open for any peregrine nesting activity. An exhaustive provincewide survey has not been completed so there could be undiscovered nests out there.

Anyone who finds one is asked to contact the Department of Natural Resources.