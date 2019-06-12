An Indigenous artist brings cultural awareness through Beaverbrook Art Gallery exhibit

Percy Sacobie used to sell his art whenever he needed extra money to make ends meet.

Now he has his own solo exhibit in the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton.

Growing up within view of the gallery from across the river in the neighbouring Wolastoqey community, he never thought he would get the chance to display his works there.

Sacobie, a self-described family man who is a father of four, and expecting his seventh grandchild, says he avoided the spotlight.

"I was trying to stay hidden, because I didn't want to become known as an artist because once people start naming you and giving you titles, they expect you to do what they're calling you." Sacobie said.

"But art for me is a way to get away from everything."

Selling art for money

The exhibition came to be through a conversation with Beaverbrook Art Gallery manager of collections and exhibits, John Leroux, who Sacobie has known for a long time. He says he thinks Leroux's mother may have been the catalyst of it all.

"Beth was aware of my work for a long time and I think she wanted people to be exposed to my artwork" Sacobie said.

Sacobie said he's been doing art since he was in elementary school but never sold any pieces until 20 years ago when he needed extra money.

"I would just draw a piece and say, 'you want to buy this?'," he said.

'A lot of flowers in my paintings are from old bead work designs, so that's how I kind of got influenced from that because they're phenomenal,' Sacobie said. (Logan Perley/CBC)

"I wish I could get some of those old pieces back and burn them because they're pretty ugly. But the people supported me which is always nice. I think they just bought the stuff because they knew I needed money. "

I think it's important to see ourselves in this kind of space, this colonial space. - Emma Hassencahl-Perley, curator

Sacobie, who is a multimedia artist with a background in graphic design and history, draws influence from his culture and traditional territory, Wolastoquk, right down to the roses that grow in his front yard.

"There's always bumble bees on those roses and these robins are always picking worms" Sacobie said. "I just want to add stuff on it that people recognize from their own front yard."

"A lot of flowers in my paintings are from old beadwork designs, so that's how I kind of got influenced from that because they're phenomenal" he said,

Emma Hassencahl-Perley, who is a part of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery's emerging curators program, said Wolastoqiyik Storyteller is the third exhibition she's curated.

Emma Hassencahl-Perley, said the Wolastoqiyik Storyteller is the third exhibition she's curated. (Logan Perley/CBC)

"I think it's important to see ourselves in this kind of space, this colonial space. To show what our artists are doing and focusing in on the local artists that we have here" Hassencahl-Perley said.

Creating something authentic

Hassencahl-Perley, who is a multidisciplinary artist is also Wolastoqey. Curating Sacobie's exhibition has made an impact on her as an artist as well.

"He's trying to create something that's authentic to our nation and I think that's really important" Hassencahl-Perley said. "That's something that I strive to do in my own work."

Sacobie said this is his first solo art exhibit, though he's been a part of collective exhibits in the past.

"They usually just clump a bunch of Aboriginal people together and say, 'here's some wall space for ya," Sacobie said. "It feels good to do that but it's nice to be by yourself and be recognized."

A place to call home

Sacobie said when he was younger the Beaverbrook Art Gallery was a place he would come to look at art, but also play as a kid.

"I always sing here a lot" he said.

Sacobie is also well-known around the area for being in the Muskrat Singers powwow drum group.

"If there's any place I'd want to be, it's here," he said.

In 2017, Sacobie received the Governor General's Award for outstanding Indigenous leadership for building a place of refuge for people who need some time alone.

The Wolastoqiyik Storyteller exhibit is on display now at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery. The official opening reception will be held on June 23 at 2 p.m.