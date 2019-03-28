People's Alliance pushes amendment to Higgs's 'line in the sand' nursing home bill

The leader of the People's Alliance says he's expecting a proposal to change a government bill on essential services in nursing homes that would "balance" the legislation and ensure its passage before Christmas.

Kris Austin told reporters that the amendment would address a controversial section of the bill that would require a labour arbitrator to consider the province's ability to pay for wage increases when making a decision on a contract.

"There is an amendment that we've been pushing for … which we're hoping will be delivered to kind of balance it out a little bit," he said.

Asked if that would touch on the "ability to pay" provision, Austin told reporters, "You're probably on the right track. … It will open it up a little bit more, how an arbitrator would interpret the legislation."

The Alliance leader didn't say whether his party or another party would introduce the amendment but said he had been working with the Liberals and the Greens. He also said he'd been discussing the issue with the government.

"We've tried to find some common ground. Where the amendment comes from, I'm not going to comment on that."

The Liberals and Greens have already said they will try to amend the bill to eliminate the ability-to-pay condition.

'Line in the sand'

But it's not clear if the Progressive Conservative minority government will accept such an amendment. On Wednesday Premier Blaine Higgs said the bill is "a line in the sand for me" and he would only accept "very minor" changes.

Higgs also said he would treat the bill as a confidence matter, meaning its defeat would trigger a provincial election.

Labour Minister Trevor Holder refused to say Friday how the government would vote on the bill if the ability-to-pay provision is removed.

"I'm not getting into what-ifs," he said. "Those are discussions for a later date."

The Alliance has pledged to support the PCs on confidence votes until the spring, but Austin said this week he was losing patience with the province's inaction on an unrelated issue with job classifications for paramedics. He said his party could start voting against PC bills.

The existing law on essential services in nursing homes was struck down by a judge earlier this year. She upheld a labour board ruling that the law was too much of a limit on the right to strike.

But the judge put the effect of her ruling on hold for six months to give the government time to pass a better law. That deadline is Jan. 2.

The Tories introduced that law last month. It creates a new process for designating essential employees and adds a binding arbitration process.

But it also adds conditions that an arbitrator must take into account, including the government's ability to pay for any wage increases.

Last minute bill?

MLAs debated the bill in second reading Friday afternoon, and it's expected to go to a committee for possible amendments next week--the final week the legislature is scheduled to sit before the Jan. 2. deadline.

The Liberals and Greens have accused the government of leaving the legislation for the last minute and bringing other minor bills up for debate first, allowing little time for the four parties in the legislature to seek a compromise.

"It was a deliberate plan by this government all along … to funnel a whole bunch of bills into a small window and bully them through," Liberal MLA Chuck Chiasson said during Friday's second reading debate.

"The premier just wants to get his way and doesn't understand still that this is a minority government and we need to work together," Green leader David Coon told reporters.

He promised his party would work with the government to get the bill through by Dec. 20 if the ability-to-pay provision was removed.

He said the ability-to-pay clause was "totally unnecessary [and] related" to the rest of the bill, which was designed to address the flaws in the existing law.

With the Liberals and Greens vowing to amend the bill, Coon says its fate is in Austin's hands. "It's really at this point up to the People's Alliance and we're unsure where they stand today."

On Thursday Austin demanded the government reclassify paramedics to recognize their specialized skills.

The move would shift them to a different union and likely increase their pay. The Alliance leader said he might vote against some PC bills if it didn't happen by the end of next week.

But on Friday he said he believes the change, which doesn't require legislation, will happen.

"I think at the end of next week, things will work out," he said. "I'm optimistic."