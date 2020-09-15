People's Alliance celebrates 'giant slayer' Michelle Conroy, but party takes a hit

Michelle Conroy had the win of the night for the People's Alliance.

Conroy defeated Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers by nearly 1,300 votes to be re-elected in Miramichi riding in the provincial election Monday.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin called Conroy "the dragon slayer."

The popular and personable incumbent finished with 45 per cent of the vote, while Vickers only managed 29 per cent and announced at the end of the night that he was stepping down.

But while Conroy and Austin held onto their seats, the Alliance failed to build on the momentum of the 2018 election, when it won three seats and was able to exercise some leverage during the minority government of Blaine Higgs and the Progressive Conservatives.

In fact, the party is down to two after Rick DeSaulniers failed to hold onto Fredericton-York. DeSaulniers finished in third place behind PC candidate Ryan Cullins and Green Party candidate Melissa Fraser.

Michelle Conroy beat Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers handily in Miramichi. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"It was not the outcome we had hoped for," Austin said.

But despite not increasing his party's presence in the legislature, which will now have a PC majority, "we still have our foot in the door, make no mistake about it," Austin said.

With two voices remaining, he said, the party will "still be there to bring that common-sense aspect to politics."

Austin held onto his seat handily, outpacing PC candidate Roy Wiggans by 1,280 votes — or 46 per cent of the votes to Wiggans's 31 per cent.

In addition to losing a seat, the People's Alliance saw a drop in its popular vote as well. In 2018, the party garnered 12.5 per cent of the popular vote, compared to 9.2 this time — a drop of 3.3 percentage points.

By comparison, the Greens, who also had three members in the last house, increased their popular vote by 3.4 percentage points over 2018 and held on to all three seats.