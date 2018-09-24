'We're making history:' People's Alliance projected to win at least 2 seats

Fuelled by populism and a desire for change, the People's Alliance is projected to win at least two seats in the legislature.

The upstart party is poised to wield a significant amount of power should the province find itself with a minority government.

We're going to make New Brunswick better than it's ever been," People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin told the crowd at his headquarters on Monday night.

Austin is projected to win his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake by a large margin, defeating incumbent Progressive Conservative Pam Lynch on his third bid for a seat. Austin lost the riding by only 26 votes in 2014.

The party is also projected to win Miramichi, with Michelle Conroy defeating Liberal cabinet minister Bill Fraser.

And they may not be sitting alone.

The party is also leading in two Progressive Conservative-held ridings: Fredericton-York and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin.

It's a stunning rise for a party that captured only 2.1 per cent of the vote in 2014.

Flanked by supporters at his headquarters, Austin vowed to work with any party "that has some of the ideas we have been pushing."

"We're going to stay true to who we are," Austin said.

Party formed in 2010

The People's Alliance was co-founded by Austin and Sterling Wright in 2010 after the former Liberal government's failed plan to sell parts of NB Power to Hydro-Québec.​

Driven by what Austin described at the time as voter frustration, the party has branded itself as an alternative for people who are tired of electing traditional parties. Austin filled out the paperwork to form the party just a few months before that year's provincial election.

"Things are coming to a climax that the people of the province are fed up with the political system, they are fed up with the current government and they don't see any option in any of the other parties," Austin told CBC News in 2010.

In 2014, the party fielded 18 candidates, but only Austin — a former deputy mayor of Minto — came anywhere close to capturing a seat. Most finished in last place.

Austin delivered the party platform in Riverview to about a dozen supporters earlier this month. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

This time around, the party nominated 30 candidates, still 19 short of a full slate.

But the party's rise hasn't come without controversy.

The People's Alliance campaigned on ending duality in health care and eliminating the province's official languages commissioner, describing them as "common sense language policies."

Austin was also pressed to explain some of his candidates' social media posts, including posts about 9/11 conspiracy theories and criticism of gay pride parades.

Harnessing rural voter frustration

The party's campaign focused on harnessing frustration in rural ridings, capturing voters who feel left out and disenchanted.

It promised to end "corporate handouts" and remove "burdensome taxes," including the small business tax.

The party also pledged to ban glyphosate spraying on Crown lands and to cut the "size and percentage" of clear-cutting in forests.

With both Austin and Green Party Leader David Coon both winning seats, New Brunswick will have representatives from four parties in the legislature.

That hasn't happened since 1991, when both the NDP and the now-defunct Confederation of Regions held seats.

"We're making history," party co-founder Wright said Monday night.

Voters bought into the party's promise of "common sense," he said.

"People realized the province needs change."

Subscribe to our election newsletter

Get the latest election updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here. And then let us know what you think by emailing us: the506er@cbc.ca.