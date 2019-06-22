People's Alliance holds first annual meeting since electoral breakthrough

Leader Kris Austin is noticing a little more excitement around the People's Alliance of New Brunswick.

Members of the party met in Fredericton on Saturday for the first annual general meeting since winning three seats in the 2018 provincial election.

About 100 people attended the meeting.

There was a different tone, Austin says.

"We've had some success in the last election," said Austin. "I said some, actually we've had some great success … I think the membership is starting to see all the work they've been doing over the years has paid off."

The People's Alliance is no longer a party asking to be let into the legislature, but one that now has to justify its place to party members.

This means having to justify a legislative record to party members, something it hasn't had to do before.

Austin said he doesn't think the relationship between the party and membership has changed, but expectations are higher.

"We are in there now to do as much as we possibly can to change the course of the province. The membership certainly wants to see results and I think we've been providing results."

'I'm impressed'

Jonathan Clayton, who has been involved with the party for about three years, said he's impressed with what the party has been able to accomplish.

"I'm impressed with the things they've been able to get done and how they've been judicious with the balance of power that they do have," said Clayton.

'I’m impressed with the things they’ve been able to get done,' said Jonathan Clayton, who has been involved with the party for about three years. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

Clayton said the party has been able to achieve much in a short amount of time, but he understands there's still a gap between what was promised in the platform and what has been delivered so far.

"They're not realistically going to be able to achieve 100 per cent of the things they want to achieve in a minority situation. But they're moving in that direction and I think that's good."

Walking fine line

The Progressive Conservatives have governed a reasonably stable minority government since the last election, with the only real threat of returning to the polls coming from the premier himself.

They have been able to do so largely because of the support of the People's Alliance.

But Austin said the party's goal is to pass legislation and keep the Higgs government accountable and admits the party has a fine line to walk.

"We want to be at the table with government to be able to accomplish some of the goals we set out to accomplish," said Austin. "At the same time, we're in no one's back pocket."

About 100 people attended the meeting. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

The party can tout some victories, including removing the requirement for front licence plates on New Brunswick vehicles.

But while the governing Progressive Conservatives have seen their support go into majority government territory, the People's Alliance have seen their support drop to six per cent according to a recent Narrative Research poll.

The party received 12.5 per cent of the vote in the election.

Austin said the poll numbers don't bother him, as he's never paid much attention to them.

"If you look at the polling say five, six months before the last election, they didn't have us winning any seats either," said Austin.