People's Alliance candidate says 'common sense' helped defeat transportation minister

Michelle Conroy, MLA-elect for Miramichi, said her common sense platform helped her defeat Liberal incumbent Bill Fraser, the transportation minister.

"They just want a change," she said of voters who chose her and the People's Alliance in the provincial election Monday.

Conroy, who beat Fraser by more than 960 votes, said she has a lot of respect for him.

"He was the first one that came into the office," she said. "I know what's he's done and what he is capable of and I have the utmost respect for him."

The People's Alliance was created in 2010 and won three seats in the election last night, the first time it has had any success at the polls.

Kris Austin, the leader of the party, was elected in Fredericton-Grand Lake and Rick DeSaulnier was elected in Fredericton-York.

Two other People's Alliance candidates came close to winning ridings in the region.

PANB candidate Terry Collette came in second to Liberal incumbent Lisa Harris in Miramichi Bay-Neguac.

Art O'Donnell narrowly lost Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin to Progressive Conservative incumbent Jake Stewart.

Language not the only issue

Conroy said the language wasn't the only issue voters in Miramichi were concerned about

"The voters in Miramichi are ready for a change," she said. "They are tired of the red and blue."

She said the party's position on language has been misrepresented as being opposed to bilingualism in government services.

"We're just looking for fairness and equality for all of New Brunswickers and any culture."

Conroy expects the People's Alliance to play a role in the government, which Premier Brian Gallant says he will continue to lead, despite coming up with fewer seats than the Progressive Conservatives.

"It looks like it's going to be a bit complicated," Conroy said. "The people in my riding voted for a change and I believe some of that change starts with a team approach to making New Brunswick better."

