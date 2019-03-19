People's Alliance to reflect on successes, challenges during AGM

The People's Alliance will celebrate its successes, review its challenges and discuss its vision at its annual general meeting in Fredericton this weekend, says party leader Kris Austin.

He says he's proud of what his party has accomplished in the past nine months, since he won his seat in the Sept. 28 provincial election and brought in MLAs Michelle Conroy and Rick Desaulniers with him.

He cites securing an extra $1 million for the auditor general's budget, eliminating the requirement for front licence plates and reducing the frequency of annual motor vehicle inspections to only after three years for new vehicles and every two years for older models as examples.

"You know, we had a choice last fall when we defeated the Gallant Liberals and I sided with the [Progressive] Conservatives — we had a choice to either remain in perpetual opposition and accomplish little to nothing or, you know, try to strike that balance where we can have a seat at the table with the government and get some of our ideas and the platform items advanced."

Austin, Conroy and DeSaulniers formed an alliance with the Progressive Conservatives, the party closest to them on the ideological spectrum, to vote as a bloc to defeat Brian Gallant's Throne Speech, which allowed Blaine Higgs to become premier with only 22 of 49 seats and just 32 per cent of the popular vote.

The People's Allance committed to an 18 month alliance. "That's barring, you know, the government not doing anything stupid," said Austin.

"I mean if, you know, the Higgs government comes out and put something in the budget that they know we simply can't agree with or can't support, then so be it. But barring that, look, we're here to work with them as much as possible and move the province forward."

Seeking 'language fairness'

Pushing for "language fairness" and tax reform remain high on his list, he said.

Austin previously pushed the Tories and Medavie to come up with a mechanism for hiring more unilingual paramedics for permanent, full-time jobs. About 50 have been hired, he said.

Now he wants to see the Official Languages Act amended next session to eliminate the bilingual requirement for paramedics.

"We respect the right of both languages, both people in the province, French and English, to receive service in their language of choice. We just want to see it implemented in a more reasonable and practical way."

Louis Robichaud said years ago when he implemented bilingualism that no unilingual should be at a disadvantage when it comes to employment because of bilingualism. But that's exactly what we've got today. And we're here to change it. - Kris Austin, People's Alliance leader

He said he's heard from many civil servants, including paramedics and nurses, who are frustrated about being denied employment or seniority because of language requirements.

In some cases, those requirements "don't make sense," he said. Advanced paramedics, for example, are usually second to arrive on scene, not the first, so bilingualism should not be "a major requirement," he argued.

"Louis Robichaud said years ago when he implemented bilingualism that no unilingual should be at a disadvantage when it comes to employment because of bilingualism. But that's exactly what we've got today. And we're here to change it."

The province is also facing shortages of some professionals, such as nurses, noted Austin. He contends language requirements make it even more difficult to recruit and retain.

"So it's kind of a human resource issue on top of the language issue as well. So we're just looking for some balance."

We check in with People's Alliance leader Kris Austin as he prepares for the party's AGM this weekend. He says "in a minority situation it's a constant give and take". 16:29

Austin credit's his party's "give and take" approach with making some inroads on other important files, such as a 30 per cent reduction of glysophate spraying along NB Power lines.

The People's Alliance called for a complete ban in its campaign, but a 30 per cent cut is "significant," he said.

And while the party supported the government in lifting the moratorium on fracking in the Sussex area, he believes the Tories would have lifted it across the province if they had a majority government. "We weren't prepared to go that far."

This way, the Sussex area, which is held by a PC member, will serve as a test pilot to gauge public response.

"Again, we're there to strike that balance," he said.

"We're going to keep fighting for the things that we've campaigned for, we're not backing down. But at the same time, we have to be able to work with the government if we're going to accomplish anything."

Austin is optimistic. His party is still "learning the ropes" of the legislative process, but has been able to hire staff to help with research and communications, as well as a part-time secretary with the extra funding that came with winning three seats in the legislature, he said.

"It's been a huge boost."

And 25 people from across the province have offered to sit on the party's board, which only consists of 16 members. "So that shows that, you know, we're certainly growing and getting new interests involved," said Austin. "It's exciting."

The party's AGM will be held at the Fredericton Inn on Saturday. Members of the public are invited to a meet and greet Friday night.