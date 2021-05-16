2 people dead following shooting in Listuguj Miꞌgmaq First Nation Saturday

Two people are dead following a shooting in Listuguj First Nation Saturday morning, according to Quebec's police watchdog.

Officers from the Listuguj Police Department were called to a residence on Riverside Road after reports of gunfire.

They arrived around 11:30 a.m. and found a person barricaded inside, before hearing more gunshots.

A 28-year-old man inside the home refused to co-operate with police, but eventually came out of the house and surrendered.

Police found two people injured inside the home. They later died of their injuries in hospital.

The Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government confirmed the incident on their website Saturday evening.

"On behalf of myself and Council, our hearts are with you. Our government will continue to make every effort to provide support for those in need through these difficult times," Chief Darcy Gray said in a statement. "In the coming days, LMG will have services available to those impacted."

Gray said community members are asked to stay clear of the area as the investigation by Listuguj police and the Quebec City Police Department is ongoing.

Quebec's Bureau of Independent Investigation will also look into the circumstances of police intervention during the incident.