People, pets and live radio: Scenes of celebration for Fredericton 175

As Fredericton turns 175 this year, people all over the city have started celebrating.

To dive into the history of the riverside city, northsiders and southsiders alike visited Picaroons' Roundhouse Thursday morning, where CBC's Information Morning broadcast live from the site.

The CBC's Jacob Moore captured some photos from a lively summer broadcast.

Host Jeanne Armstrong greeted people — when she wasn't live on air — as they entered the building. The first 30 guests received CBC gift bags, and there was free coffee for any guests.

Dan Brown is not the famous author who wrote The Da Vinci Code, but he is such a fan of CBC that he wore a favourite T-shirt and sat in the front row of seats in the audience.

Stevie Licks — named after rock legend Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac — is a two-year-old Brittany spaniel. She sits beside her owner inside Picaroons.

Andrea Clague and Eric Moffatt appeared as guests on the show to talk about their fast-growing neighbourhoods in the city.

Two Fredericton newcomers joined live from Picaroons as well. Katya Poteriaykina moved here from Israel in 2017.

Lima Samim grew up in Afghanistan and moved to Fredericton in 2021. When Samim arrived, the first thing she noticed was the nature.

"Everything is green," Samim said.

To end the show, Jeanne Armstrong invited Shaun Waters, a longtime producer and journalist with Information Morning, and soon-to-be retiree, to join her on air. Waters and Armstrong read the credits of the show together as Waters's final time broadcast.

Outside Picaroons, visitors can see a display of flowers that honours Fredericton's anniversary of incorporation.

The City of Fredericton has events planned in August for the anniversary.