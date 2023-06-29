Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·Photos

People, pets and live radio: Scenes of celebration for Fredericton 175

As Fredericton turns 175 this year, people all over the city have started celebrating. CBC's Information Morning was live on location with a special broadcast Thursday.

Attendees enjoyed watching a live broadcast of CBC's Information Morning

CBC News ·
A man on the right looks into the camera. He holds a coffee cup in his hand. Others stand behind him to the left around a coffee machine.
Dwayne Craig (right) owns the pirate-themed, cannon-toting boat Captain Kidd, which can often be seen on the water near the Fredericton walking bridge. He visited the CBC team at Picaroons, enjoying a cup of coffee. (Jacob Moore/CBC)

As Fredericton turns 175 this year, people all over the city have started celebrating.

To dive into the history of the riverside city, northsiders and southsiders alike visited Picaroons' Roundhouse Thursday morning, where CBC's Information Morning broadcast live from the site.

The CBC's Jacob Moore captured some photos from a lively summer broadcast. 

Host Jeanne Armstrong greeted people — when she wasn't live on air — as they entered the building. The first 30 guests received CBC gift bags, and there was free coffee for any guests. 

A woman in a tan blazer and a shirt with a CBC logo smiles at the camera.
(Jacob Moore/CBC)

Dan Brown is not the famous author who wrote The Da Vinci Code, but he is such a fan of CBC that he wore a favourite T-shirt and sat in the front row of seats in the audience.

A man smiles at the camera.
(Jacob Moore/CBC)

Stevie Licks — named after rock legend Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac —  is a two-year-old Brittany spaniel. She sits beside her owner inside Picaroons.

A dog and her owner sit on a sofa.
(Jacob Moore/CBC)

Andrea Clague and Eric Moffatt appeared as guests on the show to talk about their fast-growing neighbourhoods in the city. 

A woman smiles at the camera outside. She wears a denim jacket and a black and white striped shirt.
(Jacob Moore/CBC)
A man smiles at the camera outside.
(Jacob Moore/CBC)

Two Fredericton newcomers joined live from Picaroons as well. Katya Poteriaykina moved here from Israel in 2017.

A woman looks at the camera outside.
(Jacob Moore/CBC)

Lima Samim grew up in Afghanistan and moved to Fredericton in 2021. When Samim arrived, the first thing she noticed was the nature.

"Everything is green," Samim said. 

A woman in a hijab looks at the camera.
(Jacob Moore/CBC)

To end the show, Jeanne Armstrong invited Shaun Waters, a longtime producer and journalist with Information Morning, and soon-to-be retiree, to join her on air. Waters and Armstrong read the credits of the show together as Waters's final time broadcast.

A man and a woman hold pieces of paper and smile as they speak into microphones.
(Jacob Moore/CBC)

Outside Picaroons, visitors can see a display of flowers that honours Fredericton's anniversary of incorporation.

The City of Fredericton has events planned in August for the anniversary. 

A display of flowers spells out "175+ #Fredericton" in white and green flowers with a background of red and black flowers.
(Jacob Moore/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now