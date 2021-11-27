Penniac Bridge closed indefinitely due to safety concerns

The New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure closed the Penniac Bridge Friday afternoon due to safety concerns.

The province didn't provide information about what caused the sudden closure but said it would be closed indefinitely.

The closure didn't surprise people in the area.

Alfred Amos, who has lived in Penniac for 46 years, said closing the bridge has been talked about for years.

"I imagine if you ask anybody along here they would tell you the same thing, that the talk has been there for years but they just didn't close it," he said Saturday.

"Yes, it's abrupt, but in this day and age we have to adjust."

Longtime Penniac resident Alfred Amos says he's not completely surprised that the bridge has been closed. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The narrow bridge, located in the rural community adjacent to the Fredericton city limits, crosses the Nashwaak River. It was built in 1964 and has a five-tonne weight restriction.

In an email to CBC News, a government spokesperson said the future of the bridge has been in discussion since the nearby Route 8 bypass opened in 2014.

The department said it has been monitoring the bridge frequently and trying to keep it open as long as possible.

Amos said the closure will inconvenience some people in the area, but says there are other ways to go.

"There was talk years ago about taking it out of here altogether because of the accesses that we have to get to Fredericton."

The bridge crosses the Nashwaak River and is adjacent to Fredericton city limits. (Gary Moore/CBC)

He said the bridge is an iconic part of the community and some people will be upset to see it closed.

"A lot of people want to still keep this bridge here in place," he said.

The province says the bridge will remain closed until a decision is made on its future.

An update on the province's website that lists traffic advisories has the bridge labelled as closed until next October.