Neighbours save historic church in Penniac from demolition

An old church in Penniac, just outside Fredericton, has been given new life.

Penniac Baptist Church dates back to the early 1800s — it was moved to its current site on River Road in the 1860s — but the building fell into poor condition after services stopped in the 1990s.

Paint was peeling and the plaster was damaged when a group of neighbours decided to do something about it.

"We thought it was in need of some attention," said Blair Ferris, one of the neighbours leading the charge.

"When we decided to paint the building, we wanted to know who owned [it] so we could get permission to do this. It turned out the Baptist Convention owned the building and didn't have any interest in it."

Members of the Friends of the Penniac Baptist Church and Cemetery Inc., from left to right, include Blair Ferris, Alfred Amos, Donna Amos, June Wade, Reg Dingley and Bob Clowater. (Photo: Lauren Bird/CBC)

The church was planning to demolish the building. Instead, it agreed to give the building to Ferris and his neighbours on the condition they take care of the cemetery.

The neighbours formed the Friends of the Penniac Baptist Church and Cemetery Inc., and got to work holding suppers and yard sales to raise money for a restoration.

Tear down or fix

"The building was dilapidated enough that we had to make a decision, either tear it down or fix it … [of course] as the word spread, things got changed," said Alfred Amos, a member of the group.

Amos and his wife Donna were married in the church, so was their daughter, so were many of the people who came out to restore it.

This past summer, the group started and finished the work on the church.

Penniac Baptist Church dates back to the early 1800s and was moved to its current site on River Road in the 1860s. (Photo: Lauren Bird/CBC)

"The building, the structure was so well built, so well constructed back in the day, as they say, that it was still really square," said Reg Dingley.

"Yes, there was an area in the roof that caused some moisture infiltration — but boy, you look at the picture of the way it was and the way it is and you got to be pretty happy with the result."

'It never changed'

Stepping into the church now feels like going back in time 100 years: the pews, as far as anyone can remember, are original and there isn't a washroom or even running water. The group wanted it to be as original as possible.

"It never changed," said Ferris.

"We haven't even changed the floor — this is the floor that was on. The organ was here, the old stoves were here, the pulpit. We didn't do one thing inside this building to change the personality of the building — other than it's not a church."

The group hopes it will become a community centre — a place to hold lectures, to put on films for young people, and of course, a spot to get married.

Now they say they're hoping for an historic designation.