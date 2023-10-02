Content
Landline phones not working in Woodstock area

There is a landline telephone outage affecting the area from Woodstock to Perth-Andover, N.B.

Cellphone networks and 911 services are working

Cellphone networks and 911 services are working, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization said in a tweet.

Residents in the affected area are asked to use a cellphone to contact 911 if needed. People in the area are being asked not to call 911 to test their phones.

