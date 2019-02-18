New
Man rescued from gravel pit after tobogganing accident in Musquash
Firefighters had to pull an injured man out of a gravel pit over the weekend in Musquash, N.B.
Tobogganing accident leads to distress call
In a written release, the Musquash Fire Department said firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a call of a man in distress near the intersection of West Branch Road and Talbot Road at around 1:45 p.m.
He was found lying in at the bottom of the pit after what is believed to have been in a tobogganing accident, said Lt. Rick Else.
Firefighters used a stretcher basket or stokes basket to pull the man to safety. He was conscious at the time.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance. There is no word on his condition.
