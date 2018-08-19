2 dead after crash on Route 148 in Nashwaak Village, N.B.

RCMP are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed the lives of an 80-year-old man and 79-year-old woman.

RCMP responded to a call of a crash on Route 148 in Nashwaak Village, N.B., around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Due to a collision, Route 148 near Durham Bridge is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted through Route 628. —@RCMPNB

Police say the accident happened when the car's driver "missed the curve in the road and continued straight into the ditch."

The man and woman, both from Durham Bridge, died at the scene as a result of their injuries, the release said.

Route 148 near Durham Bridge is now open. —@RCMPNB

Traffic was diverted for about three hours following the crash before the road was reopened.

RCMP say it isn't clear if weather was a factor in the crash, but that is something that will be looked into as part of the ongoing investigation.