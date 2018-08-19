Skip to Main Content
2 dead after crash on Route 148 in Nashwaak Village, N.B.
New

2 dead after crash on Route 148 in Nashwaak Village, N.B.

RCMP are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed the lives of an 80-year-old man and 79-year-old woman and shut down a section of Route 148 for 3 hours.

Two elderly people died when their vehicle left the road late Saturday afternoon

CBC News ·
RCMP say an investigation into a crash Saturday in Nashwaak Village, N.B. , that killed two elderly people is ongoing. (Google Maps)

RCMP are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed the lives of an 80-year-old man and 79-year-old woman.

RCMP responded to a call of a crash on Route 148 in Nashwaak Village, N.B., around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Police say the accident happened when the car's driver "missed the curve in the road and continued straight into the ditch."

The man and woman, both from Durham Bridge, died at the scene as a result of their injuries, the release said.

Traffic was diverted for about three hours following the crash before the road was reopened.

RCMP say it isn't clear if weather was a factor in the crash, but that is something that will be looked into as part of the ongoing investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us