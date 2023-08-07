Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·New

Body of missing American kayaker found off Campobello Island

The U.S. Coast Guard first received reports of an overturned kayak near Liberty Point on the island on Sunday morning, launching a joint search between the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard services.

American man first reported missing Sunday morning when kayak was found with belongings

CBC News ·
A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit helicopter performs a training exercise with the Canadian Coast Guard Amherstburg Station.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter performs a training exercise with the Canadian Coast Guard in this file photo. The two joined forces for a search for a missing American kayaker who was found dead Monday. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The body of an American man was found off of Campobello Island in Canadian waters on Monday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard first received reports of an overturned kayak near Liberty Point on the New Brunswick island on Sunday morning, launching a joint search between the Canadian and U.S. coast guards.

Search and rescuers believe the man's boat likely capsized.

The Canadian Coast Guard launched vessels and a helicopter in the search, which was co-ordinated out of Halifax.

Orange and red triangles illustrate where off Campobello the searches took place.
The man's kayak and belonging's were found near Liberty Point (red triangle) Sunday. His body was discovered at Raccoon Point (orange triangle) around 9:30 a.m. Monday. (Google Maps)

A news release sent by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday morning said crews located the overturned kayak and found personal belongings inside, including the man's passport and driver's licence, cellphone, keys and camping gear.

After a day of searching, the man's body was found wearing a life-jacket around 9:30 a.m. Monday off Raccoon Point.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now