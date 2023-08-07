Body of missing American kayaker found off Campobello Island

The body of an American man was found off of Campobello Island in Canadian waters on Monday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard first received reports of an overturned kayak near Liberty Point on the New Brunswick island on Sunday morning, launching a joint search between the Canadian and U.S. coast guards.

Search and rescuers believe the man's boat likely capsized.

The Canadian Coast Guard launched vessels and a helicopter in the search, which was co-ordinated out of Halifax.

The man's kayak and belonging's were found near Liberty Point (red triangle) Sunday. His body was discovered at Raccoon Point (orange triangle) around 9:30 a.m. Monday. (Google Maps)

A news release sent by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday morning said crews located the overturned kayak and found personal belongings inside, including the man's passport and driver's licence, cellphone, keys and camping gear.

After a day of searching, the man's body was found wearing a life-jacket around 9:30 a.m. Monday off Raccoon Point.