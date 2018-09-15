Brantville man faces multiple charges in Neguac convenience store robbery

A 39-year-old Brantville, N.B., man has been charged following the theft of a vehicle and the robbery of a convenience store in Neguac on Aug. 30.

Just before 10 p.m., Neguac RCMP responded to a robbery at Annette's Convenience Store after a man entered the store wearing a mask and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

With tips from the public and the assistance of the Miramichi Police Force, police arrested a suspect on Sept. 10.

RCMP say the vehicle was damaged prior to the robbery and has been recovered. (RCMP)

The accused faces multiple charges, including robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He appeared in Miramich provincial court on Sept. 14.

Northeast District RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying people may have been travelling in the vehicle used in the robbery. The SUV, a 2015 silver KIA Sorento, was damaged prior to the robbery and has been recovered.

If anyone has information about this crime, please contact Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave a secure tip at its website.