Pediatric services at Edmundston hospital suspended until further notice

Pediatric services at the Edmundston Regional Hospital are suspended as of Friday, until further notice, due to a nursing shortage, Vitalité Health Network has announced.

People who require pediatric care should go to the hospital's emergency department, according to a news release.

A pediatrician is still available,on call, it says.

But some patients may be directed to another hospital, Vitalité advises.

Obstetrical services are not affected.

"The shortage of nursing resources is currently exacerbated by the pandemic and staff burnout," the release says.

Vitalité is "actively seeking solutions with the people on site to boost the resilience of [its] teams during these difficult periods."

This is the latest in a string of temporary closures of health-care services across the province due to staff shortages.

"Service interruptions are always a last resort," Vitalité said.

The network prioritizes access to "safe and optimal health care for the entire population," and apologizes for the inconveniences caused by this situation.