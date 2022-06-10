Dumont hospital suspends pediatric services for a week due to staffing shortage
Pediatric services at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton have been suspended for a week due to a staffing shortage.
Patients must go to ER instead, may be redirected to another hospital, says Vitalité
The temporary suspension took effect Friday at 8 a.m. and will continue until June 17 at 8 a.m., the Vitalité Health Network said in a news release.
People requiring pediatric services at the hospital during this period must go instead to the emergency department, where "situations will be treated on a case-by-case basis," the release said.
Some people might need to be redirected to another Vitalité facility, it advised.
Vitalité said it regrets any inconvenience this situation may cause.
