Pediatric services suspended at Bathurst hospital for another week

Vitalité Health Network has suspended pediatric services at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst for another week.

In a news release sent Wednesday, the health authority said services at the unit, which provides care for sick children, won't resume until Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 8 a.m.

Vitalité said the disruption is due to a shortage of nurses.

"Service interruptions are always a last resort," Vitalité said in the news release.

"We are actively seeking solutions with the people on site to boost the resilience of our teams during these difficult periods. "

Vitalité first suspended services at the unit on Friday, saying at the time there was a plan to have pediatric services back by Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m.

In Wednesday's news release, Vitalité said patients requiring pediatric care should go to the emergency department at the Bathurst hospital.

The suspension will not impact obstetrical services.

Vitalité did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other hospitals impacted

Meanwhile, pediatric services are still suspended at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

The temporary suspension began on July 25, and the hospital will be without pediatric services until Friday Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. due what the health authority said is a lack of pediatricians.

Obstetric services are affected by the suspension at the Edmundston hospital, and Vitalité is directing pregnant women to another hospital for delivery, unless they're in need of urgent care.

Vitalité said in a news release a chronic shortage of pediatricians is affecting hospitals across the country, including several in New Brunswick.

Both pediatric and obstetric services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital have been suspended by the health authority for more than two years, starting in April 2020.

In June of this year, Vitalité CEO Dr. France Desrosiers said those services won't be back anytime soon.

Also in June, pediatric services were suspended for a week at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre due to a shortage of medical staff.

The Edmundston, Moncton and Bathurst hospitals are the only Vitalité hospitals that offer pediatric services.