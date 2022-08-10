The pediatric service suspension at the Chaleur Regional Hospital has been extended a second time.

The temporary suspension first announced on July 29 was supposed to end on Aug. 3. But because of the continued shortage of nurses, the suspension was extended until Wednesday.

Now services won't be available for another five days, according to a news release from the Vitalité Health Network. Services for sick children won't return to the hospital until Aug. 15 at 8 a.m., the release says.

"This suspension is due to a shortage of nursing staff at the facility and will not affect obstetrical services," the release said.

The network said people who need pediatric care in that area must go to the emergency room at the Chaleur Regional, "where situations will be treated on a case-by-case basis with the possibility of being redirected to another facility of the Network."

The initial five-day temporary suspension will now last at least 17 days.