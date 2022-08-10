Bathurst hospital without pediatric services for another 5 days
Suspension was set to end Wednesday, but extended because of lack of staff
The pediatric service suspension at the Chaleur Regional Hospital has been extended a second time.
The temporary suspension first announced on July 29 was supposed to end on Aug. 3. But because of the continued shortage of nurses, the suspension was extended until Wednesday.
Now services won't be available for another five days, according to a news release from the Vitalité Health Network. Services for sick children won't return to the hospital until Aug. 15 at 8 a.m., the release says.
"This suspension is due to a shortage of nursing staff at the facility and will not affect obstetrical services," the release said.
The network said people who need pediatric care in that area must go to the emergency room at the Chaleur Regional, "where situations will be treated on a case-by-case basis with the possibility of being redirected to another facility of the Network."
The initial five-day temporary suspension will now last at least 17 days.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?