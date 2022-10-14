Edmundston pediatric services resume, Bathurst suspension still in effect

The Edmundston Regional Hospital will resume pediatric services after a three-week suspension.

Pediatric services were back as of 8 a.m. Friday, said Vitalité Health Network in a news release. The services were originally suspended on Sept. 23 until further notice because of a shortage of nurses.

The hospital had a similar issue in late July which caused an interruption in pediatric services and the re-location of obstetric patients. The suspension on Sept. 23 did not impact obstetrics.

Meanwhile, the interruption of pediatric services at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, announced on Oct. 5, is still in effect. A pediatrician is still available and on call, but patients requiring pediatric care may be redirected to another hospital after being assessed in the emergency department. This interruption is until further notice, but Vitalité said it is temporary.

The Chaleur interruption is also caused by a nursing staff shortage, "exacerbated by the pandemic and staff burnout," according to a news release.