Pedestrian in his 70s taken to hospital after being struck by SUV in Moncton

A pedestrian in his 70s was sent to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by an SUV in Moncton Thursday evening.

Staff Sgt. Mario Fortin with Codiac RCMP said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Beechwood Avenue and McLaughlin Road intersection.

Fortin said the senior was crossing the crosswalk by himself when he was hit by the vehicle.

"[The injuries] were serious enough to be taken and kept at the hospital," he said. "The person is still there and sometimes with the age … you want to be even more cautious."

The man driving the SUV was in his late 20s or early 30s, Fortin said.

Fortin said police don't know what caused the crash but are continuing to investigate. He said there were also a few witnesses at the scene when the crash happened.

"We're still gathering statements to make sure we have all the facts," he said. "All we know is that the gentleman was hit in the crosswalk."

Paramedics and members of the Moncton Fire Department also responded to the scene.