52-year-old pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle near Rothesay

A 52-year-old man died after a car hit him while he was walking near Rothesay, N.B., on Monday.

In a Wednesday news release RCMP said they responded to a report around 1 p.m. AT Monday of a man who was gravely injured after being hit by a vehicle on Route 1.

The pedestrian, who was from Summerville, N.B., died from his injuries at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation, according to the news release.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact the Hampton RCMP at 506-832-5566.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.