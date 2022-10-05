Pedestrian dies after suffering life-threatening injuries in crash

A 26-year-old man has died in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 27.

In a news release, New Brunswick RCMP said the incident took place around 6 a.m. on Elmwood Drive in Moncton. The pedestrian was taken to hospital and died on Oct. 1 as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital with minor injuries but has since been released.

The investigation is continues.