New Brunswick

Pedestrian dies after suffering life-threatening injuries in crash

A 26-year-old man has died in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 27.

Man died in hospital on Oct. 1, police say

A pedestrian was taken to hospital on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 1 as a result of his injuries, according to a New Brunswick RCMP news release. (CBC)

A 26-year-old man has died in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 27.

In a news release, New Brunswick RCMP said the incident took place around 6 a.m. on Elmwood Drive in Moncton. The pedestrian was taken to hospital and died on Oct. 1 as a result of his injuries. 

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital with minor injuries but has since been released.

The investigation is continues. 

