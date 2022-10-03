Woman dead after being struck by pickup in Beechwood, N.B.

A 46-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on Route 105 in Beechwood, north of Bath, N.B.

Members of the Western Valley Region RCMP Detachment responded to the crash shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, according to a release from the New Brunswick RCMP on Monday.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck was uninjured. The 46-year-old pedestrian died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

Cpl. Alexandre Savard with the RCMP Western Valley Region Detachment was unable to provide any details about the driver of the vehicle. He said RCMP were on the scene for hours on Friday.

He said since the investigation is ongoing, few details are available to the public, but there will likely be another update when more details can be released. Savard said he is unsure when there will be more information.

"It's just very early in the investigation," he said.