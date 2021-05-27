24-year-old woman struck and killed by vehicle in western N.B.

Police say alcohol may have played a role in a woman being struck and killed by a vehicle in western New Brunswick early Thursday morning.

Members of the Western Valley Region RCMP responded at 3:35 a.m. to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Route 540 in Maxwell, N.B., say the RCMP, in a news release.

The 24-year-old woman from Woodstock died at the scene while the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist responded to the scene and is helping with the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

"Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and are asking anyone who witnessed or who has information about the collision to call the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000," say the RCMP, in the news release.