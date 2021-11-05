RCMP investigating after reports of shots fired at two peace officers

RCMP are investigating after two Justice and Public Safety peace officers were shot at while on duty in the Nackawic area, a town about 40 kilometres west of Fredericton.

At 9:30 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of an incident involving a firearm.

An individual travelling eastbound in a vehicle on Highway 2 discharged a firearm toward the officers, who were in a marked vehicle. One officer was transported to hospital with minor injuries and has been released. The second peace officer is uninjured.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNB</a> are in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nackawic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nackawic</a> area investigating an incident involving a firearm. Please avoid the area to allow police to work. At this time, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message. —@RCMPNB

Cpl. Hans Ouellette, spokesperson for the RCMP, said the incident does not "meet the criteria" of an Alert Ready notification to the public.

"This morning, police received a report of an incident involving firearms in the Nackawic area," Ouellette said. "Police are currently in the area as they continue to investigate that situation.

Ouellette noted specialized policing services may also be in the area such as the RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP helicopter.

Vehicle occupants

The RCMP is asking for further information on the occupants of the vehicle involved.

Police believe there were three occupants at the time, with the driver believed to be a Caucasian man in his early-20s.

At the time, he was wearing a black ball cap and dark lensed glasses. A description of the other two occupants is currently not available

The vehicle is described as smaller four-door car, believed to be dark grey or silver in colour.

Public assistance

The RCMP is asking for information from the public to assist in the investigation, but are asking people to stay away from the area of the investigation.

"We will provide more information when available," the RCMP said in a tweet.

Ouellette was not able to confirm whether anyone has been arrested or the nature of the interaction between the peace officers and the other vehicle, prior to the shooting.

The Department of Public Safety referred all media requests to the RCMP.