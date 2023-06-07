Content
New Brunswick

PC caucus has found a consensus on Policy 713, education minister says

New Brunswick’s education minister says there’s now a consensus within the Progressive Conservative government caucus about a review of the policy on LGBTQ+ students in provincial schools.

Bill Hogan says Tory ministers and MLAs in ‘full support’ of direction he’ll take

Jacques Poitras · CBC News ·
A crowd of people surrounding a man and holding microphones up to him.
Bill Hogan told reporters at the legislature that his controversial review of the policy is 'almost finalized' and would be released before the end of the week. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Bill Hogan told reporters at the legislature that his controversial review of the policy is "almost finalized" and would be released before the end of the week. 

He also suggested that any changes will be less than what some people feared.

"I think, at the end of the day, it's going to be, like, 'is that all you were talking about?'"

Caucus on board, minister says

The review provoked a split within the PC cabinet and caucus of Premier Blaine Higgs, with five ministers and two MLAs publicly expressing concerns about how the review might affect LGBTQ students.

But Hogan said Wednesday the caucus is on board after a recent meeting. 

"My understanding is that they're in full support of it … [of] the direction we're going to take," he said.

Asked if that meant there was a consensus among the 29 Tory members, Hogan responded, "I would say yes."

Among the provisions under review is a section that allows students under the age of 16 to adopt new names and pronouns at school without their parents being told.

It's also looking at sections that allow a student to play on sports teams and use washrooms that align with their gender identity.

At least one cabinet minister who has dissented on the review said the situation is still fluid.

"Many discussions are happening obviously all the time," said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jeff Carr.

"None of us here, I don't think, have seen any of the changes yet. It's still a moving target. Discussions will continue." 

Last month Carr said governments should be there "to strengthen policies and not take away the rights of marginalized individuals."

On Wednesday he repeated his earlier comments that "my voice inside of caucus is sometimes to my own detriment, but it's loud and proud, and I'll continue to make that argument inside that room."

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin said he was satisfied "so far" with what he's seen from Hogan and he has "full faith in the minister. I know he's worked hard on this."

A man wearing a blue suit with two paintings in the background
Last month, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jeff Carr said governments should be there 'to strengthen policies and not take away the rights of marginalized individuals.' (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"I mean, we'll have to continue to look at it and determine that it strikes that balance, that children are protected and that parents play a part in that as well." 

Hogan said he hopes to announce the revised policy by the end of the week to "get it out of the way before the weekend arrives.

"I want New Brunswickers to understand that we respect the rights of parents and we're going to move forward and ensure that our LGBTQ+ community are protected, as they are today, and we're improving what we have," he said.

Jacques Poitras

Provincial Affairs reporter

Jacques Poitras has been CBC's provincial affairs reporter in New Brunswick since 2000.

