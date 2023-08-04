New interactive experience at Pays de la Sagouine essence of 'what it is to be Acadian'

A new immersive arts and culture experience has launched at the Pays de la Sagouine in Bouctouche, a community about 50 kilometres north of Moncton in southeastern New Brunswick.

Akadi Lumina is a nighttime walk created in collaboration with Acadian artists and produced by Moment Factory, a Montreal company.

Visitors are greeted by lights, music and projections, immersing them in an Acadian cultural experience.

Pays de la Sagouine is a theatrical village that celebrates Acadian history and heritage and is based on fictional works created by Antonine Maillet, featuring the character of the wise cleaning woman, La Sagouine.

Monique Poirier is the co-executive director and artistic director of Pays de la Sagouine. (Isabelle Arseneau/Radio-Canada)

"You kind of make it whatever it means to you," said Monique Poirier, who is co-executive director and artistic director. "But to us, obviously there's a very strong Acadian component to the whole experience. And we're hoping that people who don't know about Acadie will do Akadi Lumina and want to learn more."

The walk takes visitors on a symbolic journey through history, such as the pain of the 1755 deportation of the Acadians by British colonial forces, but also through music, lights and hope for the future.

"There's visuals, there's amazing, amazing music," said Poirier. "And when you ask what makes it Acadian, it's the feeling. You don't learn historical facts. You just get a better sense of the essence of what it is to be Acadian."

WATCH / A nighttime walk through Acadian heritage and art: Pays de la Sagouine launches Akadi Lumina, a nighttime journey through Acadian culture Duration 0:55 Bouctouche tourist attraction has introduced a 1.5-km immersive night walk through the forest, with interactive visuals, music and lights.

Miriam Andrews travelled from Dorchester to take in the experience, and she thought it was incredible and that it breaks down language barriers.

"It allows people to actually experience the story by being in it," she said on Information Morning in the Summer. "And I think this delivers, you know, it really gives people a way to connect with the land and the heritage and the people and those that they walk through with it."

This is the 18th night walk that Moment Factory has produced in Canada.

Akadi Lumina combines projections, light shows, music and poetry to take visitors on an immersive journey. (Isabelle Arseneau/Radio-Canada)

Matthew Granger said his company produces and provides the technology, but it's the community who create the stories.

Matthew Granger is a producer with Moment Factory, the Montreal company that brought the night walk to life as part of a series across Canada. (Isabelle Arseneau/Radio-Canada)

"We had over 100 artists — singers, dancers, poets — that came to collaborate with us, that were on the same plane as all the creators within the company," he said. "So it ended up being a very large production in regards to the amount of people involved."

He thinks it's a boon for tourism, adding a bit of nightlife to an area known for its beaches and seafood.

Aldéo Saulnier, the mayor of Grand-Bouctouche, agreed it's exciting for tourism.

Monique Poirier said some early visitors called the nighttime walk a meditative experience. (Isabelle Arseneau/Radio-Canada)

"The tourists, they like to move around, but they like to see stuff," he said.

The walk, which takes place on rugged terrain, is open to people of all ages but is not stroller or wheelchair accessible, according to the website.

Akadi Lumina is open to the public, starting when it gets dark, until Oct. 14, 2023, and is rain or shine except in the case of thunderstorms.