Watchdog tells consumers to 'be vigilant' about illegal payday lenders

The province's financial watchdog is warning consumers about unlicensed online payday lenders operating illegally in New Brunswick.

The Financial and Consumer Services Commission received a string of recent complaints about unlicensed lenders targeting New Brunswickers and using inappropriate collection practices, such as calling borrowers at their place of work and making threats.

In some instances lenders are calling borrowers up to 50 times a day the commission said in a statement Monday.

The payday lending industry is built on short-term loans that come with high interest rates that are supposed to be repaid by the next paycheck. Penalties for missed payments are stiff. The industry has been criticized for exploiting vulnerable people and deepening the cycle of debt.

On Jan. 1, New Brunswick introduced new regulations to protect consumers, including mandatory licensing for payday lenders.

Alain Doucet, a compliance officer with the commission's consumer affairs division, said lenders cannot contact a borrower at their place of employment or call their employer. They can't harass, threaten or garnishee a borrower's wages, either, he said.

"You should be vigilant," said Doucet, adding people should avoid using unlicensed payday lenders altogether.

The new rules cap the amount lenders can charge at $15 per $100 borrowed and licensed businesses must adhere to a series of disclosure obligations.

There are six licensed payday lenders in the province. The commission is unclear exactly how many unlicensed online operations are active in New Brunswick.

The commission identified 14 on Monday:

truepaydayloan.ca

cash2gonow.com

cashbuddy500.com

cashflow500.ca

cashflow500payday.com

creditmontreal500.com

fastmoneyloans.ca

nationalpaydayloan.ca

paydayking500.com

pretsohben.com

rapidpaydayloans.net

royalfinances.ca

solutions500.com

Speedypayloans.ca

Online lenders tough to locate

Doucet said they have contacted the lenders about compliance requirements, but enforcing the laws becomes harder with online businesses.

"A lot of these companies are difficult to locate … because they're online," he said.

"They can change their webpages, their URLs on a frequent basis, but our enforcement and investigation teams are on that at the moment and we're trying to locate them the best that we can."

If convicted in court, unlicensed lenders face fines up to $250,000 and the commission's internal tribunal can issue an administrative penalty up to $100,000, he said.

For consumers who have borrowed from unlicensed lenders, Doucet said they should call the commission to share their stories and receive guidance on their rights and responsibilities.