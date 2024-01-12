'Farming out the poor': How auctions sold New Brunswickers into 20th century

It was a relatively mild morning on Dec. 31, 1884, when a crowd gathered in front of the old train station in Sussex for a public auction.

For sale were three Irish immigrants and an elderly woman from nearby Sussex Vale.

Slavery was abolished in New Brunswick 1833, when the practice was officially outlawed throughout the British Empire.

However, forced labour continued in the province into the 20th century in the form of pauper auctions.

Poor New Brunswickers, without the means to take care of themselves, were auctioned off, in an unusual way.

"Somebody would bid a sum of money and then somebody would bid a lower sum of money," said James Upham, a Moncton historian and educator.

"The argument being that, 'I will look after this person at the least burden to the taxpayer.'"

Auction system

Early New Brunswick was not a welcoming place for anyone who was homeless and down on their luck. Laws at the time essentially turned being unable to provide for yourself into a crime.

"The pattern of New Brunswick's poor relief was established at the first session of the province's first legislature, with the passage of 'An Act for preventing Idleness and Disorders and for punishing Rogues, Vagabonds and other Idle and Disorderly Persons,'" wrote historian Brereton Greenhous in his 1968 article, Paupers and Poorhouses.

Anyone found guilty of being "idle and disorderly, [could] be committed 'to Prison or to the House of Correction, there to be kept to hard labour for any time not exceeding one month,'" Greenhous writes.

'The effective issue is, if there is a person who cannot support themselves … how are they to be given that support,' said James Upham. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

New Brunswick would later implement a system where overseers of the poor were appointed to deal with the issue.

The idea was to complement a rudimentary social safety net, which also included poorhouses, also known as almshouses in New Brunswick.

"The effective issue is, if there is a person who cannot support themselves … how are they to be given that support?" said Upham.

"You see, people trying to cope with a social situation that is extremely difficult on the one hand, but also, in this particular case, just being so horribly handled in a fashion that is repugnant."

In pauper auctions the province would pay the winning bidder the amount they bid.

Buildings in Saint John, including a poorhouse on the far left. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick Saint John Heritage Resources)

That money was supposed to be used to feed, house and cloth the pauper, who would then work for the bidder for free.

That was the idea, but in practice that didn't always happen, and often it was the pauper who suffered.

The system often led to deplorable living and working conditions for the pauper and sometimes macabre ways for some people to make a quick buck.

"The unscrupulous might bid on a pauper with 'one foot in the grave and the other on a banana skin,' to use a twentieth-century expression, at a ridiculously low price," wrote Greenhous.

"If the pauper died shortly afterwards, his temporary guardian made a good profit on the transaction, but there was little incentive in such a case to try very hard to keep the pauper alive, for that would mean a loss on the year."

The system was set up to cost the province as little money as possible.

This philosophy is demonstrated by one incident in 1856, when an overseer in Blissfield complained of having to pay £18, $2,722 today, to a winning bidder, when he would have been willing to take on the pauper for £12.

The county actually ruled in his favour saying "the Jury are of the opinion that [the bidder] should not be allowed more than £12," according to an article in the The Gleaner and Northumberland, Kent, Gloucester, and Restigouche Commercial and Agricultural Journal.

Long running practice

Upham says the practice of pauper auctions can be traced back to at least Elizabethan England, and it continued in New Brunswick until the early 20th century.

But even by the late 1800s, the auctions were becoming a mark against the province, both within and without.

The interior of a room at the Bathurst almshouse in the 1940s. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick (P535\8))

The Dominion Annual Register and Review of 1884 mentions an auction of four paupers that took place in Sussex.

"This fashion of farming out the poor used to be very common in N.B. some years ago … King's [County] is one of the few places where the old custom still prevails," the register said.

"A good deal of publicity is given to this sale by the press throughout the Dominion and the system generally condemned."

That condemnation would continue through the century, with the Toronto-based magazine Grip remarking, sarcastically, in 1888, that the auctions "are regular, legal, annual affairs … down in that enlightened province."

But the negative publicity didn't stop the auctions, with some taking place into the 20th century.

The almshouse in Fredericton after renovations to become a private residence in 1855. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick (P194\522))

In the March 1916 edition of the Canadian Magazine, writer A.M. Belding wrote that the practice continued in Carleton County through the 1910s, when an incident in 1914 prompted Woodstock town council to come up with alternatives.

In one councillor's view, "the interests of humanity demanded something better than the system of farming out the poor to the lowest bidder," wrote Belding.

Modern lessons

Upham said it's important to note that pauper auctions were not unique to one area of the province, but were common throughout the Maritimes and New England.

He also cautions against judging the past too harshly, as they were essentially looking for solutions to problems that still plague us.

"We do have a serious homelessness issue currently ongoing in this province and in this country.

"These barbaric practices from long ago do seem to represent at least an attempt to cope with this issue … The compulsion is to try and help. It gets turned sometimes into rather despicable things."