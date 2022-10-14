Art exhibit projects the human condition onto Saint John streetscapes

Paul Mathieson's new exhibition began with walks around Uptown Saint John.

In a pre-pandemic world, he sketched, took photos and jotted notes of inspiration. Then, like everyone else, the British-born artist found himself restricted to the visual parameters of his home.

"Once you're in your room and you're locked down, so to speak, you've got to find other sources [of inspiration] to introduce to what you're doing," he said.

In his home on the Kingston Peninsula, he combined his observations with a range of influences: from Pablo Picasso's ink work Don Quixote to the cult-classic science fiction series Fringe.

The result is his new exhibition: Straight On And On The Level – But The Artist Isn't, which opened at the Spicer Merrifield Gallery in Saint John on Oct. 14.

Mathieson's work "Have you Read the News Today." Much of his inspiration came from events he watched or read about in the news. (Courtesy of Spicer Merrifield Gallery)

The show is filled with art to be deciphered and interpreted, set against a backdrop of familiar Saint John settings.

The best description of his work is something his wife Victoria said to him one day in the studio.

"When you're looking at a painting, like this one here, it's like looking at a book," he recalled her saying. "But you're not getting the sequential movement, as you do get through a book – page one to 343. What you get is the whole gamut of the thing in one space."

WATCH | Paul Mathieson explains the inspirations behind his work: Art exhibit uses Saint John streetscapes to study the human condition Duration 2:11 New Brunswick-based painter Paul Mathieson draws from myriad influences and universal human experiences to create work rooted in Saint John.

Complex images with universal themes

Mathieson was born in 1949 and raised near Newcastle upon Tyne in England. Ten days after he and his wife married in 1975, they moved to Saint John. Prior to retiring in 2006, Mathieson taught art at various schools in the area.

Throughout decades of painting, his work has always changed.

Mathieson was born in England and holds a master's degree in art and education from the University of London. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

"Picasso said, 'Artists are the greatest thieves, the crime they commit is when they steal from themselves,'" Mathieson said.

"And what he meant by that is that you don't repeat yourself. You don't get onto a treadmill and produce the same product of a vase of flowers ad nauseam. You move on."

Aside from other art and media, he said this work comes from "life, people, all the things I see, things I see on the street, things I see in the news, the politics of the world, sometimes it's desperate, and I kind of walk that thin line of hope and despair."

Mathieson's work "Everybody's Talking At The Same Time." He said his paintings are complex but the themes within them are not. (Courtesy of Spicer Merrifield Gallery)

"I admit there's a complexity to the paintings," Mathieson said. "But on the whole, the ideas are not that complex."

Drawing inspiration from everywhere

Paul Mathieson's "The Arrival." He said the painting grew out of a small photo he saw in The Guardian. (Courtesy of Spicer Merrifield Gallery)

One of his new works, "The Arrival" grew out of a small image in The Guardian newspaper. His brother receives the paper daily, and a few times a year will mail Mathieson a collection of clippings that might interest him.

In one of them, he saw an image of two soldiers hoisting another on their shoulders.

The photograph reminded him of the Biblical Parable of the Prodigal Son, where the father celebrates his son's return. He began to sketch the image and paired it with a photograph he'd taken of the Maritime Bus terminal.

"And then I began to elaborate that idea with what happens when somebody arrives."

The image that grew into "The Arrival." Mathieson said his paintings can begin with small embryos or large concepts. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

Mathieson thinks it's important that the background of a painting reflects the ideas in the foreground. In "The Arrival" the scene takes place in front of a business called Six Fingers.

The name came from a six finger hand print featured in the introduction to the television series Fringe.

"And I thought, when you're arriving back from a journey…there's a kind of reward. So there's an addition to what has happened before."

The six fingers idea was inspired by the television series "Fringe" and represents the addition of something after a journey. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

Throughout the exhibition, Mathieson reinforces his themes through street art and posters within his streetscapes.

In one piece, a lyric from Bob Dylan's 2001 song Mississippi is paraphrased on the wall. The graffiti reads: everyone's got to move, if they're not already there.

"I don't feel guilty about [copying] that at all, because he actually stole the line from a Japanese poem."

Mathieson paraphrased the line pictured from a Bob Dylan song, but he said he isn't feeling guilty about it because Dylan himself lifted it from a Japanese poem. (Contributed by Spicer Merrifield Gallery)

Beneath the black lettering is a weathered poster portraying Picasso's Don Quixote, which represents the quest that precedes an arrival.

Reflecting and looking forward

Mathieson's work "Public Dancers." The work was inspired by reflections on the advances of the LGBTQ community during his lifetime. (Contributed by the Spicer Merrifield Gallery)

Another work in the exhibition, Public Dancers, deals with sexuality.

The painting comes from reflections on the acceptance of the LGBTQ community he's witnessed in his lifetime and the catalyst was the wedding of his niece, who is lesbian.

The painting is a celebration of that acceptance.

Mathieson sits in the middle of it, reading The Telegraph Journal. On the cover, the name Martin O'Malley is visible. A nod to the journalist who once wrote "There's no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation" in a column in The Globe and Mail, a line later borrowed and made famous by former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Mathieson in one of his paintings. The name Martin O'Malley references the journalist who coined the famous quote: "There's no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation." (Lane Harrison/CBC)

In the top left corner, a woman climbs out of a second story window.

"That's somebody wanting to come out…and join in, become part of it," he said.

A woman climbs out of a window to symbolize coming out in a painting celebrating the acceptance of the LGBTQ community in modern society. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

This piece also includes a poster depicting David Hockney's 1961 We Two Boys Together Clinging, which Hockney described as homosexual propaganda and painted six years before homosexuality was legalized in England.

A depiction of David Hockney's "We Two Boys Together Clinging." The original work was made before homosexuality was legal in England. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

Though Mathieson has been painting for about 60 years, he said his style and work will always be evolving.

"You don't just stop, you know, and I've got no intention of stopping, at all."