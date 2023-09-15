Jury finds former Moncton teacher not guilty of alleged sex crimes

A jury found a former Moncton teacher not guilty Friday on charges of sexual assault and gross indecency involving a student in the 1980s.

Paul J. Maillet, 77, of Notre-Dame taught at École Champlain elementary school in Moncton for decades. He stood trial this week in Moncton's Court of King's Bench on two charges.

The student, now in his 40s, testified Tuesday that Maillet sexually assaulted him when he was around 12 years old. The student cannot be named because of a publication ban.

A prosecutor asked the man while testifying whether he saw Maillet in the courtroom. The man said he did not see him, though Maillet was in the courtroom near his lawyer.

Maillet testified in his own defence Wednesday and categorically denied the allegations.

The jury began deliberations Thursday and the verdict was delivered Friday afternoon.

Maillet's lawyer, Gilles Lemieux, told reporters outside the courthouse Friday that he's relieved by the verdict.

"Very relieved," Lemieux said.

Maillet faces 28 other charges, including sexual assault, gross indecency, sexual touching, and possession of child pornography. A judge and jury trial has been set for January 2025 on those charges.