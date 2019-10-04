Oscar-winning Acadian hairstylist Paul LeBlanc dead at 73

Paul LeBlanc travelled the world as a hairstylist, rubbing shoulders with movie stars and winning an Oscar for his work.

But LeBlanc, who died Wednesday at the age of 73, was proud to call Dieppe his home.

He made his career as a film-set stylist, fixing the famous locks of leading ladies, including Sharon Stone, Susan Sarandon and Ellen Burstyn.

He also managed hair and makeup on movies produced by the likes of Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and the Coen brothers.

LeBlanc won the 1984 Academy Award for best makeup for the movie Amadeus.

He also won a British Academy Award for Excellence as a makeup artist.

The two statuettes are on display at the Musée acadien of the Université de Moncton.

LeBlanc was well-known for the hairstyle he created for actor Javier Bardem in the 2007 movie No Country for Old Men. The bob gained a lot of attention.

LeBlanc told the CBC's Shift in November 2007 that it wasn't something he was expecting.

"The face is the face of the actor, so the actor becomes the frame. It's part of his performance. It's part of what he becomes, who he becomes or she becomes, and this one here for some reason has hit a lot of funny bones."

LeBlanc with actress Susan Sarandon. (Radio Canada )

He said the idea was to turn Bardem, known for playing good guys, into a villain. It took LeBlanc about two weeks to come up with the hairstyle that made Bardem appear "scary".

"I was creating a villain with him. He and I together, with the input, of course, of the costumes and of the director and producers and all that, but this is what he and I came up with, and it's my interpretation, so I feel very proud of this."

LeBlanc, who left Dieppe at the age of 20, said he loved his film career, but he returned to the city in 2007 and opened Studio Paul LeBlanc.

"I've had a great career," he told CBC. "I've travelled around the world. But when you travel around the world, meet great people and all that, you're basically living out of a suitcase."

In addition to his wife, Louise LeBlanc, he is survived by three brothers and several nieces.

A private service will be held at Fairhaven Memorial Gardens in Moncton.