Patrick Cole denies chasing crash victim, says she had 'no reason' to be scared

Patrick Cole says he initially didn't follow Nicole Novak's car on purpose, but he began following it when he thought the driver was a friend who lived nearby.

Cole was testifying in his own defence Wednesday morning at his trial on a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of the 19-year-old Novak.

The Sackville woman died two days after a crash near the town on July 16, 2017.

Cole, a 28-year-old Riverview resident, denies tailgating or chasing Novak over the 20-kilometre route as the Crown alleges.

Instead, he said, he thought Novak was "trying to toy with us."

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham asked his client if he was doing anything that would make Novak or her passenger afraid.

"No, not all all," Cole said. "They had no reason to be."

He testified that prior to the crash, he had gone for a drive with his friend Stephen Hicks. While on the Green Road near Sackville, he noticed a car approaching from behind his truck and then quickly pass him.

Gorham asked if Cole at that point intended to "follow or chase" the car.

"No not at all, we had no intention of following them," Cole said. "We were just taking the route back into town."

Cole testified he went for a drive July 16, 2017, with his friend and cousin Stephen Hicks, shown leaving court after testifying last week. (Shane Magee/CBC)

He told the jury that he didn't know who was in the Toyota Corolla or that they were two young women.

He said it was while they were on Route 935 — with the car some distance ahead — that he wondered if it might be driven by a friend who had the same type of car.

At that point, he decided to follow the car as it turned onto the Fairfield Road, where his friend with the similar car lived, Cole said.

Last week, Molly Pierce testified she was the passenger in Novak's car and began to become nervous about the truck on Route 935.

She testified they went up the Fairfield Road and kept going until it became rough, parking the car and turning off the lights to try to hide.

Breana Vandebeek and Nathan Gorham, lawyers for Patrick Cole, leave court last week. Gorham is questioning his client about the night of the crash. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Cole said that along the route, there were only a few times he saw the car. He said he passed his friend's home and didn't see the Corolla in the driveway so kept going. Once on the rough road, he spotted the car again as it continued driving.

He thought it was strange to see that type of car on such a rough road.

Gorham asked if he thought they were reacting to something Cole was doing.

"It made sense that they were trying to toy with us," Cole said.

Molly Pierce, right, testified she was terrified in the passenger seat of a car driven by her best friend Nicole Novak while followed by a truck driven by Patrick Cole. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

After reaching the Cherry Burton Road, Cole said he sped up but still wasn't tailgating the car. A video shown earlier in the trial shows the car was about 160 metres ahead of the truck while going by a gas station.

Both vehicles then turned onto Route 106. Cole said he took that road because it was the fastest way back into Sackville. He testified he set the truck's cruise control at 100 kilometres an hour on that road, which has a 90 km/h speed limit.

He drove past the home of Cody Atkinson, who had testified earlier in the trial that he was in his driveway and saw the vehicles go by. Atkinson testified they were about two car lengths apart and going 150 km/h or more.

Cole called that "very inaccurate," saying there were 200 to 300 metres between them.

He testified he saw the car start to go around a turn, then saw dust or smoke.

Witness didn't see truck

His testimony is expected to continue after a lunch break Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the defence called Heather Wilmot to testify about seeing the crash. She was with two other people that night. Both testified as Crown witnesses last week.

All three say they didn't see Cole's truck at the time of the crash.