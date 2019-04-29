Passenger gives tearful testimony about fearing truck before crash

The passenger in Nicole Novak's car offered emotional and heated testimony about the alleged chase through back roads near Sackville before a crash almost two years ago.

Molly Pierce testified Monday in the jury trial of Patrick James Edward Cole, 28, of Riverview. He was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Novak, 19, of Sackville.

"We didn't know what they wanted, what they were following us for," Pierce said as she recounted the moments before the July 16, 2017, crash in Frosty Hollow.

"We just wanted to get home."

Pierce was the final Crown witness in the trial that began last week. The Crown alleges Cole followed Novak's car for about 20 kilometres at high speed before the crash.

Pierce said Novak lost control entering a bend on Route 106. The car rolled, leaving Novak slumped over bleeding in Pierce's lap. Novak died two days later.

Pierce said they had gone for a drive to talk. They came up behind a truck on the Green Road that she said stopped in the road, so they pulled out and passed it.

Pierce said she noticed the truck following them and they became nervous.

She said they went down the Fairfield Road until it became little more than an all-terrain vehicle trail. Novak turned off the car, hoping to lose the truck. When headlights appeared, she said they took off again.

Nicole Novak, 19, died in a single-vehicle crash in Frosty Hollow in 2017. (Lise Norden/Facebook )

She said the truck was about two to three car lengths behind the car at times, but when she looked back just before the crash, "he had slowed down some." She couldn't say how far away the truck was.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Nathan Gorham pointed out Pierce previously gave statements saying the truck was only a few car lengths behind the car when the crash happened. He accused Pierce of changing her story to match what witnesses said in court last week.

Two witnesses testified Friday they didn't see Cole's truck at all when the crash happened.

Pierce was not in court at the time of that testimony. Gorham suggested she was told about the testimony by friends and family of Pierce and Novak who have been observing the trial.

Patrick Cole, 28, is on trial for a charge of dangerous driving causing Novak's death. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Pierce denied it. She acknowledged the testimony was different but said it was hard to remember details two years after the events.

It was part of a heated cross-examination, where Gorham focused on why they had not stopped, called police or gone back into Sackville for help if they felt they were in danger. Pierce did call Novak's father and was still on the phone when the crash happened.

Pierce said they didn't stop because they didn't want to let whoever was in the truck know where they live. Through tears, she asked to take a break from cross-examination while Gorham kept going.

'Didn't know what to do'

"I'm asking for a moment because I realize there's things that could've been done differently because we were scared and we weren't thinking properly," she said. "And I realize she probably could be still here if that happened, but you know what, it didn't because we weren't thinking straight.

"We didn't know what to do, we didn't know where to go."

Gorham asked why they didn't call police, Pierce's boyfriend or other people.

"Because I was not thinking correctly," she said. "I did not know what to do."

Breana Vandebeek and Nathan Gorham, lawyers for Patrick Cole, leave court on Friday. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"The truth of the matter, ma'am, is that you were not scared. That's the truth. Your friend … " Gorham said before Pierce spoke up.

"I wasn't scared, was I?" she said with a raised voice.

"Your friend Nicole was out for a joy ride and trying to get somebody to race her, that's what was truly happening," Gorham said.

"Are you kidding me right now?" Pierce screamed. "Are you kidding? We would never invite people to go racing. We were not looking for somebody to go racing. We were out to talk, and then that happened."

Crown wraps case

After Pierce's testimony, the Crown concluded its case.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Denise LeBlanc told the jury the defence plans to call evidence, but the court will be dealing with other matters first.

Jurors were told they would return to court Wednesday morning.